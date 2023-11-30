WCS Superintendent’s Report – November 28, 2023

In this edition of the Superintendent’s Report, Jason Golden and Executive Director of Communications Carol Birdsong discuss actions taken by the School Board at its November meeting. For easier navigation, time stamps can be found below:
- Welcome and Introduction
- Student Spotlight Awards
- Page High Competes for State Title
- 2024-25 Calendar Approved
- Five-Year Capital Outlay Plan Approved
- Construction at Page High and Brentwood Middle
- Governor Lee’s Voucher Plan
Source: WCS InFocus
