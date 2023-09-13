WCS Superintendent Golden to Speak at Annual State of the Schools Event

Williamson County Schools Superintendent Jason Golden will deliver his annual State of the Schools address on Wednesday, September 20, 2023, at The Factory in Franklin.

The event, which is organized by Williamson Inc., will begin at 11 a.m. inside Liberty Hall at The Factory in Franklin. In his speech, Superintendent Golden will highlight many of the district’s recent successes and share some of the goals and challenges facing the district in the year ahead. Franklin Special School District Superintendent Dr. David Snowden is also scheduled to speak.

Anyone interested in attending this year’s event can register by visiting the Williamson Inc. website.

