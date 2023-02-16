WCS Superintendent Golden Surprises Classified Employees of the Year

The celebration continues as WCS recognizes the District-Wide Classified Employees of the Year.

At the elementary level, Clovercroft Elementary’s Mary Jo Rothlisberger is the District-wide Classified Employee of the Year.

Legacy Middle’s Vanessa McCain is the Middle School Classified Employee of the Year

Franklin High’s Gina Cavender is the High School Classified Employee of the Year.

“These employees are vital for the success of our district,” said WCS Superintendent Jason Golden. “We can’t thank them enough for the support they give our teachers and students.”

Golden and other district employees surprised the winners with the news on Tuesday, February 14, so be on the lookout for those videos in next week’s issue of InFocus.

