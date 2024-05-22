WCS Summer Bus Information Now Available

May 22, 2024 – Summer school bus information is now available on the WCS Bus Routes and Transportation page.

Because bus numbers, stops and times will be very different from the regular school year, families of students attending summer school should check which bus their students will be riding using the Summer School Bus Information link.

Special needs bus drivers will directly contact their families after the regular school year is over.

Families may also see the summer bus schedules by changing the date in the Stopfinder app to June 4.

Source: WCS

More School News

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email