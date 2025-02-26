WCS Students Win Wrestling State Titles

Five WCS student-athletes returned with State titles after the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) Wrestling Individual State Championships.

Independence High’s Riddeck Romano placed first in the Class AA 144-pound category. His coach is Drew Sestito.

“Riddeck is just the definition of hard work,” said Sestito. “Something I highly respect about him is how he has little interest in the shiny awards or name recognition. Instead, his determination is for the sole purpose of achieving his personal goals and growing as a better wrestler, student and young man.”

Nolensville High’s Brodie Melzoni and Chase Mayes won first place in the Class AA 165-pound and Class AA 190-pound categories, respectively. Their coach is Johnnie Melzoni.

“Brodie and Chase are model student-athletes, putting an emphasis on balance between school and the rigors of practice and competition involved with a high school varsity sport,” said Melzoni. “Leaders both on and off the mat, they have served as captains throughout the year and modeled leadership to teammates through the classroom, in practice and during competition.”

Summit High’s Zachery Little is the State champion in the Class AA 150-pound category, and his teammate Brayden Leach is the champion in the Class AA 157-pound category. Their coach is Pete Miller.

“Zachery continues his family’s tradition of winning State wrestling titles, earning his first as a junior,” Miller said. “He is a dedicated wrestler who commits to everything 100 percent and will work just as hard to guarantee he gets his second State title next year. Braden won his second State title in a dominating fashion, proving he is the best wrestler in the state of Tennessee by capping off his senior season winning the Most Outstanding Wrestler Award. I hate to see him graduate, but I can’t wait to see him compete at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga next season.”

Congratulations to the students below who placed in their competitive categories.

A 132

Sixth: Skylar Hedges, Fairview High

A 150

Fifth: Nathaniel Calvillo, Fairview High

AA 113

Second: Nolan Barton, Nolensville High

Fourth: Thomas Lobliner, Ravenwood High

AA 120

Third: Ryan Dietrick, Ravenwood High

Fifth: Reed Loeffel, Brentwood High

AA 132

Fourth: JD Longley, Ravenwood High

Sixth: Nathan Simpson, Page High

AA 138

Second: Maddox Eskew, Ravenwood High

AA 144

First: Riddeck Romano, Independence High

Third: Cruz Pryor, Nolensville High

Fourth: Jayden McKinney, Summit High

AA 150

First: Zachery Little, Summit High

AA 157

First: Brayden Leach, Summit High

Fifth: Leo Roberts, Independence High

AA 165

First: Brodie Melzoni, Nolensville High

Second: Matthew Anderson, Ravenwood High

AA 175

Fourth: Alex Osburn, Ravenwood HIgh

AA 190

First: Chase Mayes, Nolensville High

Fifth: Durham Queen, Franklin High

AA 215

Second: Jake Sentell, Nolensville High

Fifth: Aiden Elmore, Franklin High

AA 285

Second: Peter Savarino, Summit High

Girls 100

Second: Evangeline Monge, Centennial High

Girls 107

Fourth: Libby Robledo, Ravenwood High

Girls 120

Sixth: Olivia Johnson, Summit High

Girls 126

Fourth: Emery Wilson, Ravenwood High

Girls 132

Third: Laura Gupton, Independence High

Girls 235

Third: Samantha O’Leary, Summit High

AA Team

Second: Summit High

Third: Ravenwood High

Source: WCS

More School News

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email