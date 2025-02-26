WCS Students Win Wrestling State Titles

Five WCS student-athletes returned with State titles after the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) Wrestling Individual State Championships.
Independence High’s Riddeck Romano placed first in the Class AA 144-pound category. His coach is Drew Sestito.
“Riddeck is just the definition of hard work,” said Sestito. “Something I highly respect about him is how he has little interest in the shiny awards or name recognition. Instead, his determination is for the sole purpose of achieving his personal goals and growing as a better wrestler, student and young man.”
Nolensville High’s Brodie Melzoni and Chase Mayes won first place in the Class AA 165-pound and Class AA 190-pound categories, respectively. Their coach is Johnnie Melzoni.
“Brodie and Chase are model student-athletes, putting an emphasis on balance between school and the rigors of practice and competition involved with a high school varsity sport,” said Melzoni. “Leaders both on and off the mat, they have served as captains throughout the year and modeled leadership to teammates through the classroom, in practice and during competition.”
Summit High’s Zachery Little is the State champion in the Class AA 150-pound category, and his teammate Brayden Leach is the champion in the Class AA 157-pound category. Their coach is Pete Miller.
“Zachery continues his family’s tradition of winning State wrestling titles, earning his first as a junior,” Miller said. “He is a dedicated wrestler who commits to everything 100 percent and will work just as hard to guarantee he gets his second State title next year. Braden won his second State title in a dominating fashion, proving he is the best wrestler in the state of Tennessee by capping off his senior season winning the Most Outstanding Wrestler Award. I hate to see him graduate, but I can’t wait to see him compete at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga next season.”
Congratulations to the students below who placed in their competitive categories.
A 132
- Sixth: Skylar Hedges, Fairview High
A 150
- Fifth: Nathaniel Calvillo, Fairview High
AA 113
- Second: Nolan Barton, Nolensville High
- Fourth: Thomas Lobliner, Ravenwood High
AA 120
- Third: Ryan Dietrick, Ravenwood High
- Fifth: Reed Loeffel, Brentwood High
AA 132
- Fourth: JD Longley, Ravenwood High
- Sixth: Nathan Simpson, Page High
AA 138
- Second: Maddox Eskew, Ravenwood High
AA 144
- First: Riddeck Romano, Independence High
- Third: Cruz Pryor, Nolensville High
- Fourth: Jayden McKinney, Summit High
AA 150
- First: Zachery Little, Summit High
AA 157
- First: Brayden Leach, Summit High
- Fifth: Leo Roberts, Independence High
AA 165
- First: Brodie Melzoni, Nolensville High
- Second: Matthew Anderson, Ravenwood High
AA 175
- Fourth: Alex Osburn, Ravenwood HIgh
AA 190
- First: Chase Mayes, Nolensville High
- Fifth: Durham Queen, Franklin High
AA 215
- Second: Jake Sentell, Nolensville High
- Fifth: Aiden Elmore, Franklin High
AA 285
- Second: Peter Savarino, Summit High
Girls 100
- Second: Evangeline Monge, Centennial High
Girls 107
- Fourth: Libby Robledo, Ravenwood High
Girls 120
- Sixth: Olivia Johnson, Summit High
Girls 126
- Fourth: Emery Wilson, Ravenwood High
Girls 132
- Third: Laura Gupton, Independence High
Girls 235
- Third: Samantha O’Leary, Summit High
AA Team
- Second: Summit High
- Third: Ravenwood High
