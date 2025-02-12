WCS Students Win Regional Scholastic Art Awards

WCS student artists are showing off their skills and earning recognition from the 2025 Middle Tennessee Scholastic Art Awards with two students receiving special nominations.
Ravenwood High’s Gabrielle Yuan and Renaissance High’s Lyrik Ford are nominees for the American Visions Award. Gabrielle’s piece, Center of Attention, and Lyrik’s piece, Exit Wound, are in the running for an American Visions Medal. Up to five works from each region can be nominated for the American Visions Award.
“Gabrielle is an amazing artist,” said RHS art teacher Caitlin Bierenga. “She goes above and beyond in order to create thought-provoking art that fascinates and evokes emotion in anyone and everyone. Along with her outstanding conceptual ideas, Gabrielle is technically sound and has the eye of a true artist. It is so exciting to watch her succeed.”
The Scholastic Art Awards is the oldest art competition for young artists. Each year, more than 1,500 works of art are submitted from across Middle Tennessee. Entries that win a Gold Key are automatically considered for national awards, including Gold Medal, Silver Medal and scholarship awards.
“Lyrik is one of my seniors who attended the Governor’s School last summer at Middle Tennessee State University,” said RNHS digital art and animation teacher Charles Vollmer. “Lyrik is taking Advanced Placement (AP) Art 2-D this year and has applied to several art schools for possible enrollment after high school. Lyrik is also one of my leaders on the school design team.”
Students listed below will have their artwork on display in an exhibition at Cheekwood.
Brentwood High
Gold Key
- Ivy Chang
- Owen Miller
- Emily Wilson
- Dakyo Yi
Silver Key
- Ivy Chang
Honorable Mention
- Natalie Chou
- Emerson Crawford
- Reid Phelps
- Jake Phillips
- Riley Sciullo
- Emily Wilson
- Emma Womack
- Mason Yu
Centennial High
Gold Key
- Joshua Park
Silver Key
- Joshua Park
Honorable Mention
- Joshua Park
Fairview High
Gold Key
- Emily Oliver
- Laynee Stinson
Honorable Mention
- Emily Oliver
- May Thomas
Franklin High
Gold Key
- Adelaide Edwards
- Hailey Holder
Silver Key
- Elizabeth Sessions
Honorable Mention
- Hailey Holder
- Grace Kwon
- Amar Makhamadaliev
- Elizabeth Sessions
Page High
Gold Key
- Addison Hilton
Honorable Mention
- Addison Hilton
Independence High
Silver Key
- Morgan Scholz
Honorable Mention
- Alayna Stanley
- Corinne Weller
- Zhiyue Zhang
Mill Creek Middle
Silver Key
- Reagan Norman
Nolensville High
Silver Key
- Ella Noe
Honorable Mention
- Evangeline Armstrong
- Callie Earls
- Madison Huffman
- Eunchan Lee
- Grant Moore
- Ella Noe
- Hope Patton
Ravenwood High
Gold Key
- Katie Fei
- Salena Li
- Yamei Lin
- Josiah Saysombath
- Jamie Sokolowski
- Emmanuelle Yuan
- Gabrielle Yuan
- Clair Yum
Silver Key
- Morgan Block
- Luke Campbell
- River Foote
- Nickolas Gullett
- Hadley Kahle
- Jamie Sokolowski
- Christelle Thomas
- Ella Watts
- Emmanuelle Yuan
Honorable Mention
- Morgan Block
- Grace Burton
- Riley DiPietro
- Katie Fei
- Samuel Han
- Abigail Kauppila
- Salena Li
- Bella Li
- Adelynn Lowe
- Jillian Roquemore
- Regina Salas
- Jocelyn Sapp
- Jamie Sokolowski
- Amelia Stewart
- Ella Watts
- Emmanuelle Yuan
- Gabrielle Yuan
Renaissance High
Gold Key
- Lyrik Ford
Silver Key
- Isa Ebrahimi
- Lyrik Ford
- Mason Sutherland
Honorable Mention
- Lyrik Ford
Summit High
Gold Key
- Emily Derrick
Honorable Mention
- Mady Kate Delaplain
- Emily Derrick
