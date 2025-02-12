WCS Students Win Regional Scholastic Art Awards

WCS student artists are showing off their skills and earning recognition from the 2025 Middle Tennessee Scholastic Art Awards with two students receiving special nominations.

Ravenwood High’s Gabrielle Yuan and Renaissance High’s Lyrik Ford are nominees for the American Visions Award. Gabrielle’s piece, Center of Attention, and Lyrik’s piece, Exit Wound, are in the running for an American Visions Medal. Up to five works from each region can be nominated for the American Visions Award.

“Gabrielle is an amazing artist,” said RHS art teacher Caitlin Bierenga. “She goes above and beyond in order to create thought-provoking art that fascinates and evokes emotion in anyone and everyone. Along with her outstanding conceptual ideas, Gabrielle is technically sound and has the eye of a true artist. It is so exciting to watch her succeed.”

The Scholastic Art Awards is the oldest art competition for young artists. Each year, more than 1,500 works of art are submitted from across Middle Tennessee. Entries that win a Gold Key are automatically considered for national awards, including Gold Medal, Silver Medal and scholarship awards.

“Lyrik is one of my seniors who attended the Governor’s School last summer at Middle Tennessee State University,” said RNHS digital art and animation teacher Charles Vollmer. “Lyrik is taking Advanced Placement (AP) Art 2-D this year and has applied to several art schools for possible enrollment after high school. Lyrik is also one of my leaders on the school design team.”

Students listed below will have their artwork on display in an exhibition at Cheekwood.

Brentwood High

Gold Key

Ivy Chang

Owen Miller

Emily Wilson

Dakyo Yi

Silver Key

Ivy Chang

Honorable Mention

Natalie Chou

Emerson Crawford

Reid Phelps

Jake Phillips

Riley Sciullo

Emily Wilson

Emma Womack

Mason Yu

Centennial High

Gold Key

Joshua Park

Silver Key

Joshua Park

Honorable Mention

Joshua Park

Fairview High

Gold Key

Emily Oliver

Laynee Stinson

Honorable Mention

Emily Oliver

May Thomas

Franklin High

Gold Key

Adelaide Edwards

Hailey Holder

Silver Key

Elizabeth Sessions

Honorable Mention

Hailey Holder

Grace Kwon

Amar Makhamadaliev

Elizabeth Sessions

Page High

Gold Key

Addison Hilton

Honorable Mention

Addison Hilton

Independence High

Silver Key

Morgan Scholz

Honorable Mention

Alayna Stanley

Corinne Weller

Zhiyue Zhang

Mill Creek Middle

Silver Key

Reagan Norman

Nolensville High

Silver Key

Ella Noe

Honorable Mention

Evangeline Armstrong

Callie Earls

Madison Huffman

Eunchan Lee

Grant Moore

Ella Noe

Hope Patton

Ravenwood High

Gold Key

Katie Fei

Salena Li

Yamei Lin

Josiah Saysombath

Jamie Sokolowski

Emmanuelle Yuan

Gabrielle Yuan

Clair Yum

Silver Key

Morgan Block

Luke Campbell

River Foote

Nickolas Gullett

Hadley Kahle

Jamie Sokolowski

Christelle Thomas

Ella Watts

Emmanuelle Yuan

Honorable Mention

Morgan Block

Grace Burton

Riley DiPietro

Katie Fei

Samuel Han

Abigail Kauppila

Salena Li

Bella Li

Adelynn Lowe

Jillian Roquemore

Regina Salas

Jocelyn Sapp

Jamie Sokolowski

Amelia Stewart

Ella Watts

Emmanuelle Yuan

Gabrielle Yuan

Renaissance High

Gold Key

Lyrik Ford

Silver Key

Isa Ebrahimi

Lyrik Ford

Mason Sutherland

Honorable Mention

Lyrik Ford

Summit High

Gold Key

Emily Derrick

Honorable Mention

Mady Kate Delaplain

Emily Derrick

Source: WCS

