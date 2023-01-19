WCS Students Win Middle TN Scholastic Art Awards

Students across the district put their artistic talent on display during this year’s Middle Tennessee Scholastic Art and Writing Competition.

Twenty WCS middle and high school students earned at least one Gold Key Award and will have their artwork showcased at Cheekwood Estate and Gardens, and dozens more earned Silver Keys and will have a digital version of their work available to view. More than 40 students also earned an Honorable Mention.

The Scholastic Art Competition is something I look forward to every year,” said BHS art teacher Kathryn Davis. “I feel like students should have the opportunity to submit and display art just like a full-time artist. It’s a step in the door. Watching students improve or have a ‘wow’ moment is why I love my job. To see growth and creativity thrive is thrilling, and it becomes all the more exciting when they win an award.”

All Gold Key winners are submitted to the National Scholastic Art Awards. The work of two WCS students was also nominated for an American Vision Award.: Franklin High student Joshua Park’s The Apple of Young Eyes and Ravenwood High student Navy Dobson’s Glow in the Woods.

Only five students from each regional program are nominated for this award. National jurors will select one nominee from each region for the American Voices or Visions Award.

Congratulations to all the students listed below:

Brentwood High Gold Key Sarah Cai

Angela Huo (Four Gold Keys)

So Young Park (Two Gold Keys) Silver Key Sarah Cai (Two Silver Keys)

Owen Coulam

Solomon Duncan (Three Silver Keys)

Kyndal Hazen

Angela Huo (Three Silver Keys)

Grace Lu

So Young Park

Tiffany Seo

Cara Sullivan (Two Silver Keys) Honorable Mention Brooke Bonner

Ivy Chang (Two Honorable Mentions)

Solomon Duncan

Sydney Essig

Annie Hooper

Chloe McGee

Solene Muse

So Young Park

Stephanie Posey

Cara Sullivan (Two Honorable Mentions)

Katie Walker

Emily Wilson (Two Honorable Mentions) Brentwood Middle Gold Key Gideon Shin Centennial High Honorable Mention Anna DelGiorno (Two Honorable Mentions) Fairview Middle Honorable Mention Hailey Thomas Franklin High Gold Key Lauren Cheung

Jackie Oram (Two Gold Keys)

Joshua Park (American Visions Nominee)

Kaylin Schaefer

Avery Sledesky

Brooke Vasuta

Harrison Wamsley (Two Gold Keys) Silver Key Hailey Holder

Jackie Oram

Joshua Park

Avery Sledesky Honorable Mention Lauren Cheung (Two Honorable Mentions)

Grace Kwon

Jackie Oram (Two Honorable Mentions)

Emily Orozco (Two Honorable Mentions)

Avery Sledesky

Harrison Wamsley (Five Honorable Mentions Independence High Gold Key Penelope Groves Silver Key Arabella Dempsey

Penelope Groves

Avery Nelson

Olivia Weaver Honorable Mention Kaylee Elder

Alex Meitzler

Reagan Riechers

Alex Rothman

Olivia Weaver Mill Creek Middle Honorable Mention Maxwell Stem Nolensville High Gold Key Layla Bennett

Anna Glick Silver Key Layla Bennett

Annabelle Mullenix Honorable Mention Layla Bennett

Nick Parker

Julie Plunkett (Two Honorable Mentions)

Claire Tomlinson (Two Honorable Mentions) Ravenwood High Gold Key Navy Dobson (American Visions Nominee)

Emmie Howell

Tae Park

Mariama Shekie (Two Gold Keys) Silver Key Karlee Cobat

Lucy Doub

Grayson Elder

Victoria Li

Tae Park

Mia Scialdone (Two Silver Keys) Honorable Mention Natalie Allen

Navy Dobson (Three Honorable Mentions)

Katie Fei

Caroline Griffin

James Jessop

Ananya Kanagaraj (Two Honorable Mentions)

Carys Lanam

Hannah Laughlin (Four Honorable Mentions)

Stephie Lee

Reilly Moss

Caleb Park

Tae Park

Grace Potter

Katelyn Rowan

Elijah Schuerman

Mia Scialdone (Five Honorable Mentions)

Julia Sewell

Sarah Beth Waechter Renaissance High Silver Justin Knox Honorable Mention Luca Jones Summit High Gold Key Maeve Binkley (Two Gold Keys)

Jaidyn Ramzy Silver Key Jaqueline Dinwiddie

John Galeas

Jaidyn Ramzy

Rachel Sturges Honorable Mention Maeve Binkley

Vaishnavi Kundarapu

Ainsley Starkey (Two Honorable Mentions)

MORE SCHOOL NEWS