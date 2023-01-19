WCS Students Win Middle TN Scholastic Art Awards

Students across the district put their artistic talent on display during this year’s Middle Tennessee Scholastic Art and Writing Competition.
Twenty WCS middle and high school students earned at least one Gold Key Award and will have their artwork showcased at Cheekwood Estate and Gardens, and dozens more earned Silver Keys and will have a digital version of their work available to view. More than 40 students also earned an Honorable Mention.
The Scholastic Art Competition is something I look forward to every year,” said BHS art teacher Kathryn Davis. “I feel like students should have the opportunity to submit and display art just like a full-time artist. It’s a step in the door. Watching students improve or have a ‘wow’ moment is why I love my job. To see growth and creativity thrive is thrilling, and it becomes all the more exciting when they win an award.”
All Gold Key winners are submitted to the National Scholastic Art Awards. The work of two WCS students was also nominated for an American Vision Award.: Franklin High student Joshua Park’s The Apple of Young Eyes and Ravenwood High student Navy Dobson’s Glow in the Woods.
Only five students from each regional program are nominated for this award. National jurors will select one nominee from each region for the American Voices or Visions Award.
Congratulations to all the students listed below:
Brentwood High
Gold Key
- Sarah Cai
- Angela Huo (Four Gold Keys)
- So Young Park (Two Gold Keys)
Silver Key
- Sarah Cai (Two Silver Keys)
- Owen Coulam
- Solomon Duncan (Three Silver Keys)
- Kyndal Hazen
- Angela Huo (Three Silver Keys)
- Grace Lu
- So Young Park
- Tiffany Seo
- Cara Sullivan (Two Silver Keys)
Honorable Mention
- Brooke Bonner
- Ivy Chang (Two Honorable Mentions)
- Solomon Duncan
- Sydney Essig
- Annie Hooper
- Chloe McGee
- Solene Muse
- So Young Park
- Stephanie Posey
- Cara Sullivan (Two Honorable Mentions)
- Katie Walker
- Emily Wilson (Two Honorable Mentions)
Brentwood Middle
Gold Key
- Gideon Shin
Centennial High
Honorable Mention
- Anna DelGiorno (Two Honorable Mentions)
Fairview Middle
Honorable Mention
- Hailey Thomas
Franklin High
Gold Key
- Lauren Cheung
- Jackie Oram (Two Gold Keys)
- Joshua Park (American Visions Nominee)
- Kaylin Schaefer
- Avery Sledesky
- Brooke Vasuta
- Harrison Wamsley (Two Gold Keys)
Silver Key
- Hailey Holder
- Jackie Oram
- Joshua Park
- Avery Sledesky
Honorable Mention
- Lauren Cheung (Two Honorable Mentions)
- Grace Kwon
- Jackie Oram (Two Honorable Mentions)
- Emily Orozco (Two Honorable Mentions)
- Avery Sledesky
- Harrison Wamsley (Five Honorable Mentions
Independence High
Gold Key
- Penelope Groves
Silver Key
- Arabella Dempsey
- Penelope Groves
- Avery Nelson
- Olivia Weaver
Honorable Mention
- Kaylee Elder
- Alex Meitzler
- Reagan Riechers
- Alex Rothman
- Olivia Weaver
Mill Creek Middle
Honorable Mention
- Maxwell Stem
Nolensville High
Gold Key
- Layla Bennett
- Anna Glick
Silver Key
- Layla Bennett
- Annabelle Mullenix
Honorable Mention
- Layla Bennett
- Nick Parker
- Julie Plunkett (Two Honorable Mentions)
- Claire Tomlinson (Two Honorable Mentions)
Ravenwood High
Gold Key
- Navy Dobson (American Visions Nominee)
- Emmie Howell
- Tae Park
- Mariama Shekie (Two Gold Keys)
Silver Key
- Karlee Cobat
- Lucy Doub
- Grayson Elder
- Victoria Li
- Tae Park
- Mia Scialdone (Two Silver Keys)
Honorable Mention
- Natalie Allen
- Navy Dobson (Three Honorable Mentions)
- Katie Fei
- Caroline Griffin
- James Jessop
- Ananya Kanagaraj (Two Honorable Mentions)
- Carys Lanam
- Hannah Laughlin (Four Honorable Mentions)
- Stephie Lee
- Reilly Moss
- Caleb Park
- Tae Park
- Grace Potter
- Katelyn Rowan
- Elijah Schuerman
- Mia Scialdone (Five Honorable Mentions)
- Julia Sewell
- Sarah Beth Waechter
Renaissance High
Silver
- Justin Knox
Honorable Mention
- Luca Jones
Summit High
Gold Key
- Maeve Binkley (Two Gold Keys)
- Jaidyn Ramzy
Silver Key
- Jaqueline Dinwiddie
- John Galeas
- Jaidyn Ramzy
- Rachel Sturges
Honorable Mention
- Maeve Binkley
- Vaishnavi Kundarapu
- Ainsley Starkey (Two Honorable Mentions)