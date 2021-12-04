WCS Students Will be Represented at Franklin Christmas Parade

Williamson County Schools will be well-represented in downtown Franklin this Saturday, December 4.

Marching bands, chorus performances and art displays will all be a part of the holiday festivities taking place.

Choirs from Brentwood and Ravenwood high schools and Heritage Middle will be caroling around downtown Franklin. Art students from Centennial, Fairview, Independence and Nolensville high schools will be providing art displays throughout the area.

Beginning at 2 p.m., marching bands from Brentwood, Centennial, Fairview, Franklin, Independence, Page and Ravenwood high schools will take part in the Franklin Christmas Parade.

“We have so many talented students who love to get involved in community events,” said WCS Fine Arts Director Mark Kinzer. “I highly recommend coming out to see them show off their skills this Saturday.”

For more information about the Franklin Christmas Parade, visit the event’s website.