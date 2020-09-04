WCS Students to Receive Free Meals Through Fall Semester

Beginning September 2, student meals in Williamson County Schools will be served at no cost to the student.

It’s a result of the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) extending its Summer Food Service Program. The free meals do not include a la care items, snack items or extra entrees, which may still be purchased at full price. The components of a breakfast and lunch meal are listed on the WCS Menus and Nutrition page.

“We understand that these are uncertain times,” said WCS Food Services Director James Remete. “We as a district just want to make sure all the students have easy access to nutritious foods, and this will help with that.”

The program extends the free meals until December 31, 2020. In January, regular meal prices will resume.