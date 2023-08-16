WCS Students to Play in Team’s Third Consecutive Little League World Series

For the third time, a Nolensville Little League team will play in the Little League World Series. They are the first team in the US to make it to the World Series for three consecutive seasons.

The team has also made history in another way. Legacy Middle’s Stella Weaver is the first girl to play in the organization. She is joined on the team by several other WCS students, including Legacy Middle’s Kale McCarty and Turner Blalock, Woodland Middle’s Carter Gomillion, Sunset Middle’s Jace Barney and Mill Creek Middle’s Jackson Tabor.

The team earned its trip to Williamsport, Pennsylvania, by defeating Florida 4-1 during the Southeast Region Tournament. Their first opponent in the World Series will be the winner of the Metro Region and Mountain Region game on Wednesday, August 16. The Nolensville Little League will play on Friday, August 18, at 2 p.m.

The Little League World Series started in 1947 and, starting in 2022, includes 20 teams from around the world.

For more information about the tournament and how to watch, visit the Little League World Series website.

