The fifth year of the Battle of the Books will look a little bit different.

The annual Battle of the Books is a middle school competition that tests the knowledge of students during a Battle Quiz. Each year, the battle is hosted by the John P. Holt Brentwood Library. This year, though, an unofficial battle will go virtual on May 13.

“We really wanted to honor the hard work our teams had done preparing for the original battle that was supposed to happen March 31, so we brainstormed various formats that would still allow the kids to compete,” said Sunset Middle librarian Laura Kleman. “Once the district allowed Zoom, we began pursuing it as an option.”

Using the WCS Zoom platform, Brentwood Library teen coordinator Poppy Crump will be able to present her Battle Quiz to students. Teams will be able to discuss answers, raise their hands and answer the questions using Zoom features.

“We pushed all of this information out to the middle school librarians so they could determine if their schools still wanted to compete,” Kleman said. “As of right now, we have six schools competing. Our teams are excited and looking forward to this unique opportunity.”