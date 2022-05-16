WCS Students to Celebrate Student Research May 16 at the Entrepreneurship and Innovation Center

The district is inviting students, families and community members to celebrate student research Monday, May 16.

The inaugural Celebration of Student Research will highlight the academic contributions of WCS students in their respective fields. This includes those taking Advanced Placement (AP) Research courses and students doing extracurricular research.

“This celebration came from a desire to recognize the hard work that all research students are putting forth,” said Page High teacher Cathy Koczaja. “The variety, quality and professionalism of their work is astounding. This event also provides students with an experience similar to that of an undergraduate research symposium, which further prepares them for the future. We are so proud of their efforts.”

The event begins at 6 p.m. and runs until 7:30 p.m. Students will present posters displaying their research at the Entrepreneurship and Innovation Center (EIC). There is no cost to attend the event, and it is open to the public.

The EIC is located at 104 Claude Yates Drive in Franklin.

