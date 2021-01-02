WCS Students to Begin Second Semester Remotely

All Williamson County Schools (WCS) students will begin the second semester remotely on Tuesday, January 5, 2021.

All WCS elementary, middle and high, will begin the second semester under their remote plan next week, January 5 through 8, WCS writes in an email to families.

“As you may be aware, the number of COVID-19 cases has continued to rise in Williamson County since we began Winter Break two weeks ago on December 18, with active cases increasing 25 percent since that date. We are also anticipating additional positive cases over the next few days and staffing shortages across the county as a result of the increased positive cases,” WCS writes.

Students may be on campus during this time for instruction or due to lack of internet access at home.

• The School Aged Child Care program will not operate during this time.

• Friday, January 8 will be a remote learning day, not an asynchronous day.

• Meals will be available to families and those order forms can be found on our website or use the direct link to the form: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdiIHOpwiwq4wrPi9AROhl8UbtiHyIuIUAX4jZIUarqjnYl8g/viewform

Your child’s teacher(s) will be reaching out with Zoom links and additional information on Monday.

WCS will share information about the week of January 11 on Friday of next week.