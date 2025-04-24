WCS Students, Teachers Receive Recognition at TMEA Conference

Several Williamson County students and teachers were showcased at the annual Tennessee Music Education Association (TMEA) Conference in April.

Page High band director Evan Burton was named the TMEA 2025 Outstanding Middle School Music Educator of the Year.

“I am so honored,” Burton said. “I work every day to provide the best possible experience for my students, and it feels wonderful to be recognized by my peers and colleagues. I am thrilled to go to work every day to help kids discover the joy of music. In addition to the creative outlet and aesthetic experiences that music provides these students, it allows so many of them to find their place in school. By playing in a music ensemble, students learn how their performance affects others; how to participate in something larger than themselves; and the thrill of achieving excellence by sustained effort.”

Brentwood Middle’s orchestra was the first middle school orchestra in WCS to be invited to perform at the TMEA Conference. They are the third middle school in the TMEA’s history to be invited to perform.

“This concert and all that led to our success could not have been possible without the help and support of our administrators, my colleagues, the students and their parents,” said BMS orchestra director Mickey Rybiski. “The students performed beyond my wildest expectations and really showed what is possible when we work together, solve problems and support each other. I couldn’t be more proud.”

Franklin High’s Wind Ensemble was also invited to perform at the event. The performing ensembles are selected by a committee from groups around Tennessee.

Page Middle teachers Evan Burton and Carolyn Hankins also presented at the event, as did Mill Creek Elementary music teacher Elaina Gallas.

Source: WCS

More School News

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email