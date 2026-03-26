WCS Students Strike New Note with Instrument Donation

WCS students will benefit from new musical instruments made possible by a recent donation.

FirstBank Amphitheater and Gibson Gives presented the district with a $43,409 check on March 18. The funds, which were raised through an auction of guitars signed by artists who have performed at the venue, will help schools purchase new instruments and replace older ones throughout the district.

“We are grateful to Gibson Gives for their generous support of the fine arts programs in Williamson County Schools,” said WCS Fine Arts Director Mark Kinzer. “This gift is an investment in creativity, opportunity and the power of music to change lives. We are honored to partner with an organization that believes so strongly in making a meaningful difference.”

Source: WCS

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