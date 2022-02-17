WCS Students Smash District National Merit Finalist Record

A record-breaking 71 WCS high school students have been named National Merit Finalists, smashing the previous record of 52 students in 2020.

This also marks the fourth consecutive year that more than 50 students received the prestigious title. The district had 51 National Merit Finalists in both 2021 and 2019.

“Being named a National Merit Finalist will open many doors for these students, and I am so proud of them,” said WCS Superintendent Jason Golden. “While this type of honor is given at the high school level, we know it’s the instructional excellence of teachers and staff at all grade levels that help make these individual student awards possible. Our National Merit Finalists are another example of the exceptional work taking place in our schools.”

Students enter the National Merit Program by taking the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test. Around 15,000 finalists were selected from the Semifinalists named in September.

As finalists, students will be in the running for Merit Scholarships. Those scholarships will be awarded beginning in March and continuing through June.