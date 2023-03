WCS Students Sing in Tennessee Honor Choirs

WCS middle and elementary school students had the opportunity to sing in the Middle Tennessee Vocal Association (MTVA) Tennessee Honor Choirs this semester.

Brentwood Middle, Grassland Middle and Scales Elementary students are represented in the Elementary Honor Choir, which includes fourth through sixth-grade students. Students from Brentwood Middle also make up part of the Middle School Honor Choir, which includes seventh and eighth graders.

Students submitted virtual auditions and were scored by experienced judges.

Congratulations to the students listed below:

Middle School Honor Choir Montgomery Cate Hamburg, Brentwood Middle

Diya Singh, Brentwood Middle

Amelia Warwick, Brentwood Middle

Savannah Lifferth, Brentwood Middle

Claire Perry, Brentwood Middle

Celete Schmicker, Brentwood Middle

Anna Elizabeth Callahan, Brentwood Middle

Maddy Blank, Brentwood Middle

Anna McCarthy, Brentwood Middle

Dorothy Romans, Brentwood Middle

Anna Bella McNeal, Brentwood Middle

Avery Camenisch, Brentwood Middle

Brenna Moore, Brentwood Middle

Shea Saliba, Brentwood Middle

Coleman Donald, Brentwood Middle

Jimmy Robison, Brentwood Middle

Kingston Dealy, Brentwood Middle

Hank Glascock, Brentwood Middle Elementary Honor Choir Savannah Davis, Brentwood Middle

Mary Cobb, Brentwood Middle

Eva Tully, Brentwood Middle

Sanya Kharat, Brentwood Middle

Lila Decker, Brentwood Middle

Andy Glascock, Brentwood Middle

Camille Schmicker, Scales Elementary

Ella Rankins, Grassland Middle

