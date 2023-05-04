WCS Students Show Skills at DECA International Conference

Several WCS high school students attended the DECA International Career Development Conference (ICDC), and four students placed among the Top 10 in the world.

Brentwood High’s Lucy Wyatt placed fifth in the Human Resources Management Series finals. Her teacher is Lisa Nease. Ravenwood High’s Aarush Desai, Naman Mukerji and Nikhil Yelemali placed eighth in the world in the Financial Literacy Project finals. Their teacher is Bryan Stuck.

“Students who get involved in DECA are able to demonstrate problem-solving, communication, analytical and presentation skills and build the confidence they may not have otherwise,” said Nease. “Performing well at the ICDC is such a wonderful accomplishment.”

Though they didn’t make it to the Grand Awards, both Brentwood and Ravenwood high schools also had students perform well in the preliminary competition. BHS student Colin Carpenter placed in the Top 10 after taking the Personal Financial Literacy Comprehensive Exam. RHS student Cynthia Xu was also recognized as a top performer after taking the Integrated Marketing Campaign Product Exam. Brentwood High was also recognized as the Largest Chapter in Tennessee.

“To compete at the caliber required to be recognized on the ICDC stage is an incredible accomplishment,” said Stuck. “These skills, the knowledge and the connections developed in DECA give students a competitive edge in college and in their future careers.”

In addition to the competitive events at the conference, students also had the opportunity to explore college and career exhibits to discuss career opportunities and post-secondary options. Students could also join thousands of their peers and participate in the Emerging Leader Series to hone their communication, collaboration, critical thinking and creativity skills.

