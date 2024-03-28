WCS Students Show Off Skills at TSA State Leadership Conference

March 26, 2024 – Students across the district showcased their technological and engineering skills at the Tennessee Technology Student Association (TSA) State Leadership Conference March 6-9.

Students from Ravenwood High placed first in five categories. Manu Kalasikam, Varun Kilaru, Samuel Michael, Yug Patel, Adam Rakhmanov and Malvika Rao won the Biotechnology Design competition. Erica Goh, Laasya Kandali, Varshini Mohanasekaran, Anushri Mukherjee, Harshita Nallaka and Meghana Sappidi placed first in the Children’s Stories category. Rohan Kilaru and Aneek Polepalli won the Structural Design and Engineering category, and Srikar Kusumanchi and Satya Peddibhotla placed first in the Software Development competition. Vihaan Bussa, Caelan Dunlea, Rohan Kilaru, Varun Kilaru, Aneek Polepalli and Koushik Sanjay Saravana Kumar won the VEX Robotics Competition. Their adviser is Jeremy Paisley.

“We would like to congratulate all the students who participated in the Tennessee TSA State Conference,” Paisley said. “Ravenwood’s Yug Patel served as the president for the Tennessee TSA this year, overseeing many of the conference activities. For the 2024-25 school year, we will have two Ravenwood students serving as TSA State officers. Arnav Mehta will be serving as vice president, and Onella Sharma will serve as sergeant-at-arms.”

Ravenwood High’s Malvika Rao was also awarded the Dustin Heavilon Engineering Award and Scholarship.

From Franklin High, Sri Inampudi and Ridham Ohri placed first in the Debating Technological Issues category. Their adviser is Shane Mcneill.

From Page High, Tommy Delk, Evan Moore, Bailey Murray, Huntley Peck, Arhaan Shaik and Amith Sudhagoni placed first in the Engineering Design category. Aparna Bindra won the Extemporaneous Speech category, and Shruthika Kakumani and Shruthi Mogan won the Forensic Science category. Erica Bowman placed first in Prepared Presentation, and Bailey Murray placed first in Promotional Design. Shivam Bhardwaj, Logan Garland and Shruthi Mogan won the Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) Mass Media category, and Shruthika Kakumani, Shruthi Mogan and Evan Moore won the Tech Bowl. Their adviser is Jay Emmons.

Legacy Middle also had numerous first-place finishes including Joel Parker in Cybersecurity; Whit Lacey, Dalton Mauk and Clayton Kelley in Inventions and Innovations; Max Penix, Kai Schwab, Eston Sharp, Caroline Scogins and Avery Shelton in Off the Grid; Kai Schwab and Ryan Dugar in Problem Solving; Lleyton Taylor and Maverick Rupert in Technical Design; and Dash McLeod, Whit Lacey and Daniel Baugh in Tech Bowl. Their advisers are Robert Baltz and Amber Whiting.

Congratulations to the students listed below, who placed within the top three in their category. Teams that placed high enough are eligible to compete in the National TSA Conference this summer.

Legacy Middle Career Prep Second: Matthew Clements

Third: Kaya Jones Children’s Stories Third: Joel Parker, Garrett Abate and Charlie Burke Construction Challenge Third: Graicyn Shechter-Clarke and Alex Murthy Cybersecurity First: Joel Parker Flight Second: Owen Tarr Inventions and Innovations First: Whit Lacey, Dalton Mauk and Clayton Kelley

Second: Dash McLeod, Lleyton Taylor, Maverick Rupert, Roland Eades and Ryan Dugar Junior Solar Sprint Second: Matthew Clements, Dash McLeod and Lleyton Taylor

Third: Joel Parker, Garrett Abate, Coroline Scogins and Owen Tarr Leadership Strategies Third: Matthew Clements, Kaya Jones and Max Penix Mass Production Second: Daniel Baugh, Kai Schwab and Maverick Rupert Mechanical Engineering Second: Roland Eades and Alex Murthy Off the Grid First: Max Penix, Kai Schwab, Eston Sharp, Caroline Scogins and Avery Shelton Problem Solving First: Kai Schwab and Ryan Dugar Structural Engineering Second: Matthew Clements and Clayton Kelley Tech Bowl First: Dash McLeod, Whit Lacey and Daniel Baugh

Second: Joel Parker, Garrett Abate and Charlie Burke Technical Design First: Lleyton Taylor and Maverick Rupert

Second: Daniel Baugh and Dash McLeod Video Game Design Second: Daniel Baugh, Kai Schwab, Dash McLeod, Lleyton Taylor and Eston Sharp Franklin High Debating Technological Issues First: Sri Inampudi and Ridham Ohri Engineering Design Second: Sri Inampudi and Ridham Ohri Page High Engineering Design First: Tommy Delk, Evan Moore, Bailey Murray, Huntley Peck, Arhaan Shaik and Amith Sudhagoni Extemporaneous Speech First: Aparna Bindra Forensic Science First: Shruthika Kakumani and Shruthi Mogan Manufacturing Prototype Second: Tommy Delk, Saanvi Khosla, Gabriele Redding and Reegan Stanton Prepared Presentation First: Erica Bowman Promotional Design First: Bailey Murray STEM Mass Media First: Shivam Bhardwaj, Logan Garland and Shruthi Mogan Tech Bowl First: Shruthika Kakumani, Shruthi Mogan and Evan Moore

Second: Sreenesh Allu, Akhilan Muralidharan and Nishanth Sundar

Ravenwood High Biotechnology Design First: Manu Kalasikam, Varun Kilaru, Samuel Michael, Yug Patel, Adam Rakhmanov and Malvika Rao Children’s Stories First: Erica Goh, Laasya Kandali, Varshini Mohanasekaran, Anushri Mukherjee, Harshita Nallaka and Meghana Sappidi Data Science and Analytics Third: Yug Patel and Malvika Rao Debating Technological Issues Third: Vedant Misra and Darsh Shrivastava Digital Video Production Second: Akash Ashwin, Abigail Goddard, Sowmil Kumble, Joaquin Neeley, Meghana Sappidi and Vighnesh Vijayakumar Drone Challenge Second: Vihaan Bussa, Sashank Dara, Pranav Guttikonda, Srikar Kusumanchi, Vedant Misra and Shrivatsan Venkatraman Extemporaneous Speech Third: Yug Patel Flight Endurance Third: Evan Daruwalla Forensic Science Second: Malvika Rao and Janvi Vashishtha Future Technology and Engineering Teacher Third: Mithun Titus Maria Ruban Raj On Demand Video Second: Akash Ashwin, Gautham Giri, Sowmil Kumble, Joaquin Neeley and Vighnesh Vijayakumar Photographic Technology Second: Abigail Goddard Prepared Presentation Third: Abhinav Vijayanand Promotional Design Second: Meghana Sappidi Senior Solar Sprint Third: Advik Anand, Aryan Chaitanya, Vivaan Rochlani Software Development First: Srikar Kusumanchi and Satya Peddibholta STEM Mass Media Second: Emily Immordino, Varshini Mohanasekaran and Harshita Nallaka Structural Design and Engineering First: Rohan Kilaru and Aneek Polepalli System Control Technology Second: Sashank Dara, Samuel Michael and Adam Rakhmanov Transportation Modeling Third: Shrivatsan Venkatraman Webmaster Second: Vihaan Bussa, Srikar Kusumanchi, Vivaan Rochlani, Darsh Shrivastava, Ethan Varghese and Adwaya Yesare VEX Robotics Competition First: Vihaan Bussa, Caelan Dunlea, Rohan Kilaru, Aneek Polepalli and Koushik Sanjay Saravana Kumar

Third: Aarav Dholakia, Preetham Dyapa, Jinny Kim and Srikar Kusumanchi