WCS Students Show Off Skills at TSA State Leadership Conference

By
Michael Carpenter
-
TSA State Leadership Conference
Photo by WCS

March 26, 2024 – Students across the district showcased their technological and engineering skills at the Tennessee Technology Student Association (TSA) State Leadership Conference March 6-9.

Students from Ravenwood High placed first in five categories. Manu Kalasikam, Varun Kilaru, Samuel Michael, Yug Patel, Adam Rakhmanov and Malvika Rao won the Biotechnology Design competition. Erica Goh, Laasya Kandali, Varshini Mohanasekaran, Anushri Mukherjee, Harshita Nallaka and Meghana Sappidi placed first in the Children’s Stories category. Rohan Kilaru and Aneek Polepalli won the Structural Design and Engineering category, and Srikar Kusumanchi and Satya Peddibhotla placed first in the Software Development competition. Vihaan Bussa, Caelan Dunlea, Rohan Kilaru, Varun Kilaru, Aneek Polepalli and Koushik Sanjay Saravana Kumar won the VEX Robotics Competition. Their adviser is Jeremy Paisley.

“We would like to congratulate all the students who participated in the Tennessee TSA State Conference,” Paisley said. “Ravenwood’s Yug Patel served as the president for the Tennessee TSA this year, overseeing many of the conference activities. For the 2024-25 school year, we will have two Ravenwood students serving as TSA State officers. Arnav Mehta will be serving as vice president, and Onella Sharma will serve as sergeant-at-arms.”

Ravenwood High’s Malvika Rao was also awarded the Dustin Heavilon Engineering Award and Scholarship.

From Franklin High, Sri Inampudi and Ridham Ohri placed first in the Debating Technological Issues category. Their adviser is Shane Mcneill.

From Page High, Tommy Delk, Evan Moore, Bailey Murray, Huntley Peck, Arhaan Shaik and Amith Sudhagoni placed first in the Engineering Design category. Aparna Bindra won the Extemporaneous Speech category, and Shruthika Kakumani and Shruthi Mogan won the Forensic Science category. Erica Bowman placed first in Prepared Presentation, and Bailey Murray placed first in Promotional Design. Shivam Bhardwaj, Logan Garland and Shruthi Mogan won the Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) Mass Media category, and Shruthika Kakumani, Shruthi Mogan and Evan Moore won the Tech Bowl. Their adviser is Jay Emmons.

Legacy Middle also had numerous first-place finishes including Joel Parker in Cybersecurity; Whit Lacey, Dalton Mauk and Clayton Kelley in Inventions and Innovations; Max Penix, Kai Schwab, Eston Sharp, Caroline Scogins and Avery Shelton in Off the Grid; Kai Schwab and Ryan Dugar in Problem Solving; Lleyton Taylor and Maverick Rupert in Technical Design; and Dash McLeod, Whit Lacey and Daniel Baugh in Tech Bowl. Their advisers are Robert Baltz and Amber Whiting.

Congratulations to the students listed below, who placed within the top three in their category. Teams that placed high enough are eligible to compete in the National TSA Conference this summer.

Legacy Middle

Career Prep

  • Second: Matthew Clements
  • Third: Kaya Jones

Children’s Stories

  • Third: Joel Parker, Garrett Abate and Charlie Burke

Construction Challenge

  • Third: Graicyn Shechter-Clarke and Alex Murthy

Cybersecurity

  • First: Joel Parker

Flight

  • Second: Owen Tarr

Inventions and Innovations

  • First: Whit Lacey, Dalton Mauk and Clayton Kelley
  • Second: Dash McLeod, Lleyton Taylor, Maverick Rupert, Roland Eades and Ryan Dugar

Junior Solar Sprint

  • Second: Matthew Clements, Dash McLeod and Lleyton Taylor
  • Third: Joel Parker, Garrett Abate, Coroline Scogins and Owen Tarr

Leadership Strategies

  • Third: Matthew Clements, Kaya Jones and Max Penix

Mass Production

  • Second: Daniel Baugh, Kai Schwab and Maverick Rupert

Mechanical Engineering

  • Second: Roland Eades and Alex Murthy

Off the Grid

  • First: Max Penix, Kai Schwab, Eston Sharp, Caroline Scogins and Avery Shelton

Problem Solving

  • First: Kai Schwab and Ryan Dugar

Structural Engineering 

  • Second: Matthew Clements and Clayton Kelley

Tech Bowl

  • First: Dash McLeod, Whit Lacey and Daniel Baugh
  • Second: Joel Parker, Garrett Abate and Charlie Burke

Technical Design

  • First: Lleyton Taylor and Maverick Rupert
  • Second: Daniel Baugh and Dash McLeod

Video Game Design

  • Second: Daniel Baugh, Kai Schwab, Dash McLeod, Lleyton Taylor and Eston Sharp

Franklin High

Debating Technological Issues

  • First: Sri Inampudi and Ridham Ohri

Engineering Design

  • Second: Sri Inampudi and Ridham Ohri

Page High

Engineering Design

  • First: Tommy Delk, Evan Moore, Bailey Murray, Huntley Peck, Arhaan Shaik and Amith Sudhagoni

Extemporaneous Speech

  • First: Aparna Bindra

Forensic Science

  • First: Shruthika Kakumani and Shruthi Mogan

Manufacturing Prototype

  • Second: Tommy Delk, Saanvi Khosla, Gabriele Redding and Reegan Stanton

Prepared Presentation

  • First: Erica Bowman

Promotional Design

  • First: Bailey Murray

STEM Mass Media

  • First: Shivam Bhardwaj, Logan Garland and Shruthi Mogan

Tech Bowl

  • First: Shruthika Kakumani, Shruthi Mogan and Evan Moore
  • Second: Sreenesh Allu, Akhilan Muralidharan and Nishanth Sundar

Ravenwood High

Biotechnology Design

  • First: Manu Kalasikam, Varun Kilaru, Samuel Michael, Yug Patel, Adam Rakhmanov and Malvika Rao

Children’s Stories

  • First: Erica Goh, Laasya Kandali, Varshini Mohanasekaran, Anushri Mukherjee, Harshita Nallaka and Meghana Sappidi

Data Science and Analytics

  • Third: Yug Patel and Malvika Rao

Debating Technological Issues

  • Third: Vedant Misra and Darsh Shrivastava

Digital Video Production

  • Second: Akash Ashwin, Abigail Goddard, Sowmil Kumble, Joaquin Neeley, Meghana Sappidi and Vighnesh Vijayakumar

Drone Challenge

  • Second: Vihaan Bussa, Sashank Dara, Pranav Guttikonda, Srikar Kusumanchi, Vedant Misra and Shrivatsan Venkatraman

Extemporaneous Speech

  • Third: Yug Patel

Flight Endurance

  • Third: Evan Daruwalla

Forensic Science

  • Second: Malvika Rao and Janvi Vashishtha

Future Technology and Engineering Teacher

  • Third: Mithun Titus Maria Ruban Raj

On Demand Video

  • Second: Akash Ashwin, Gautham Giri, Sowmil Kumble, Joaquin Neeley and Vighnesh Vijayakumar

Photographic Technology

  • Second: Abigail Goddard

Prepared Presentation

  • Third: Abhinav Vijayanand

Promotional Design

  • Second: Meghana Sappidi

Senior Solar Sprint

  • Third: Advik Anand, Aryan Chaitanya, Vivaan Rochlani

Software Development

  • First: Srikar Kusumanchi and Satya Peddibholta

STEM Mass Media

  • Second: Emily Immordino, Varshini Mohanasekaran and Harshita Nallaka

Structural Design and Engineering

  • First: Rohan Kilaru and Aneek Polepalli

System Control Technology

  • Second: Sashank Dara, Samuel Michael and Adam Rakhmanov

Transportation Modeling

  • Third: Shrivatsan Venkatraman

Webmaster

  • Second: Vihaan Bussa, Srikar Kusumanchi, Vivaan Rochlani, Darsh Shrivastava, Ethan Varghese and Adwaya Yesare

VEX Robotics Competition

  • First: Vihaan Bussa, Caelan Dunlea, Rohan Kilaru, Aneek Polepalli and Koushik Sanjay Saravana Kumar
  • Third: Aarav Dholakia, Preetham Dyapa, Jinny Kim and Srikar Kusumanchi
