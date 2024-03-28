WCS Students Show Off Skills at TSA State Leadership Conference

March 26, 2024 – Students across the district showcased their technological and engineering skills at the Tennessee Technology Student Association (TSA) State Leadership Conference March 6-9.
Students from Ravenwood High placed first in five categories. Manu Kalasikam, Varun Kilaru, Samuel Michael, Yug Patel, Adam Rakhmanov and Malvika Rao won the Biotechnology Design competition. Erica Goh, Laasya Kandali, Varshini Mohanasekaran, Anushri Mukherjee, Harshita Nallaka and Meghana Sappidi placed first in the Children’s Stories category. Rohan Kilaru and Aneek Polepalli won the Structural Design and Engineering category, and Srikar Kusumanchi and Satya Peddibhotla placed first in the Software Development competition. Vihaan Bussa, Caelan Dunlea, Rohan Kilaru, Varun Kilaru, Aneek Polepalli and Koushik Sanjay Saravana Kumar won the VEX Robotics Competition. Their adviser is Jeremy Paisley.
“We would like to congratulate all the students who participated in the Tennessee TSA State Conference,” Paisley said. “Ravenwood’s Yug Patel served as the president for the Tennessee TSA this year, overseeing many of the conference activities. For the 2024-25 school year, we will have two Ravenwood students serving as TSA State officers. Arnav Mehta will be serving as vice president, and Onella Sharma will serve as sergeant-at-arms.”
Ravenwood High’s Malvika Rao was also awarded the Dustin Heavilon Engineering Award and Scholarship.
From Franklin High, Sri Inampudi and Ridham Ohri placed first in the Debating Technological Issues category. Their adviser is Shane Mcneill.
From Page High, Tommy Delk, Evan Moore, Bailey Murray, Huntley Peck, Arhaan Shaik and Amith Sudhagoni placed first in the Engineering Design category. Aparna Bindra won the Extemporaneous Speech category, and Shruthika Kakumani and Shruthi Mogan won the Forensic Science category. Erica Bowman placed first in Prepared Presentation, and Bailey Murray placed first in Promotional Design. Shivam Bhardwaj, Logan Garland and Shruthi Mogan won the Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) Mass Media category, and Shruthika Kakumani, Shruthi Mogan and Evan Moore won the Tech Bowl. Their adviser is Jay Emmons.
Legacy Middle also had numerous first-place finishes including Joel Parker in Cybersecurity; Whit Lacey, Dalton Mauk and Clayton Kelley in Inventions and Innovations; Max Penix, Kai Schwab, Eston Sharp, Caroline Scogins and Avery Shelton in Off the Grid; Kai Schwab and Ryan Dugar in Problem Solving; Lleyton Taylor and Maverick Rupert in Technical Design; and Dash McLeod, Whit Lacey and Daniel Baugh in Tech Bowl. Their advisers are Robert Baltz and Amber Whiting.
Congratulations to the students listed below, who placed within the top three in their category. Teams that placed high enough are eligible to compete in the National TSA Conference this summer.
Legacy Middle
Career Prep
- Second: Matthew Clements
- Third: Kaya Jones
Children’s Stories
- Third: Joel Parker, Garrett Abate and Charlie Burke
Construction Challenge
- Third: Graicyn Shechter-Clarke and Alex Murthy
Cybersecurity
- First: Joel Parker
Flight
- Second: Owen Tarr
Inventions and Innovations
- First: Whit Lacey, Dalton Mauk and Clayton Kelley
- Second: Dash McLeod, Lleyton Taylor, Maverick Rupert, Roland Eades and Ryan Dugar
Junior Solar Sprint
- Second: Matthew Clements, Dash McLeod and Lleyton Taylor
- Third: Joel Parker, Garrett Abate, Coroline Scogins and Owen Tarr
Leadership Strategies
- Third: Matthew Clements, Kaya Jones and Max Penix
Mass Production
- Second: Daniel Baugh, Kai Schwab and Maverick Rupert
Mechanical Engineering
- Second: Roland Eades and Alex Murthy
Off the Grid
- First: Max Penix, Kai Schwab, Eston Sharp, Caroline Scogins and Avery Shelton
Problem Solving
- First: Kai Schwab and Ryan Dugar
Structural Engineering
- Second: Matthew Clements and Clayton Kelley
Tech Bowl
- First: Dash McLeod, Whit Lacey and Daniel Baugh
- Second: Joel Parker, Garrett Abate and Charlie Burke
Technical Design
- First: Lleyton Taylor and Maverick Rupert
- Second: Daniel Baugh and Dash McLeod
Video Game Design
- Second: Daniel Baugh, Kai Schwab, Dash McLeod, Lleyton Taylor and Eston Sharp
Franklin High
Debating Technological Issues
- First: Sri Inampudi and Ridham Ohri
Engineering Design
- Second: Sri Inampudi and Ridham Ohri
Page High
Engineering Design
- First: Tommy Delk, Evan Moore, Bailey Murray, Huntley Peck, Arhaan Shaik and Amith Sudhagoni
Extemporaneous Speech
- First: Aparna Bindra
Forensic Science
- First: Shruthika Kakumani and Shruthi Mogan
Manufacturing Prototype
- Second: Tommy Delk, Saanvi Khosla, Gabriele Redding and Reegan Stanton
Prepared Presentation
- First: Erica Bowman
Promotional Design
- First: Bailey Murray
STEM Mass Media
- First: Shivam Bhardwaj, Logan Garland and Shruthi Mogan
Tech Bowl
- First: Shruthika Kakumani, Shruthi Mogan and Evan Moore
- Second: Sreenesh Allu, Akhilan Muralidharan and Nishanth Sundar
Ravenwood High
Biotechnology Design
- First: Manu Kalasikam, Varun Kilaru, Samuel Michael, Yug Patel, Adam Rakhmanov and Malvika Rao
Children’s Stories
- First: Erica Goh, Laasya Kandali, Varshini Mohanasekaran, Anushri Mukherjee, Harshita Nallaka and Meghana Sappidi
Data Science and Analytics
- Third: Yug Patel and Malvika Rao
Debating Technological Issues
- Third: Vedant Misra and Darsh Shrivastava
Digital Video Production
- Second: Akash Ashwin, Abigail Goddard, Sowmil Kumble, Joaquin Neeley, Meghana Sappidi and Vighnesh Vijayakumar
Drone Challenge
- Second: Vihaan Bussa, Sashank Dara, Pranav Guttikonda, Srikar Kusumanchi, Vedant Misra and Shrivatsan Venkatraman
Extemporaneous Speech
- Third: Yug Patel
Flight Endurance
- Third: Evan Daruwalla
Forensic Science
- Second: Malvika Rao and Janvi Vashishtha
Future Technology and Engineering Teacher
- Third: Mithun Titus Maria Ruban Raj
On Demand Video
- Second: Akash Ashwin, Gautham Giri, Sowmil Kumble, Joaquin Neeley and Vighnesh Vijayakumar
Photographic Technology
- Second: Abigail Goddard
Prepared Presentation
- Third: Abhinav Vijayanand
Promotional Design
- Second: Meghana Sappidi
Senior Solar Sprint
- Third: Advik Anand, Aryan Chaitanya, Vivaan Rochlani
Software Development
- First: Srikar Kusumanchi and Satya Peddibholta
STEM Mass Media
- Second: Emily Immordino, Varshini Mohanasekaran and Harshita Nallaka
Structural Design and Engineering
- First: Rohan Kilaru and Aneek Polepalli
System Control Technology
- Second: Sashank Dara, Samuel Michael and Adam Rakhmanov
Transportation Modeling
- Third: Shrivatsan Venkatraman
Webmaster
- Second: Vihaan Bussa, Srikar Kusumanchi, Vivaan Rochlani, Darsh Shrivastava, Ethan Varghese and Adwaya Yesare
VEX Robotics Competition
- First: Vihaan Bussa, Caelan Dunlea, Rohan Kilaru, Aneek Polepalli and Koushik Sanjay Saravana Kumar
- Third: Aarav Dholakia, Preetham Dyapa, Jinny Kim and Srikar Kusumanchi