WCS Students Shine on ACT Exam

More than a dozen WCS high school students are adding their name to the list of those who have earned a perfect ACT composite score.

From Brentwood High, Liam Ching, Gavin Nielson and Connor Romans all earned a 36 composite score. Liam took the March exam, and Gavin and Connor both took the April exam.

“Liam, Gavin and Connor are all top scholars in their rigorous academic classes, plus they are all actively involved in community service, school clubs, athletics and fine arts,” said BHS teacher Harriet Medlin. “In addition to their academic interests, Liam participates on the track and field team; Gavin is active in and holds leadership positions in the theater and choir programs; and Connor participates on the cross-country and track and field teams.”

Centennial High’s Reuben Espiritu, Iker Rodriguez-Rincon, Brandon Smith, Collin Smith and Chloe Tapperson all earned a perfect composite score on the March exam.

“When we consider future implications of college opportunities for students, the significance of a perfect ACT score vastly expands such avenues and options for students,” said CHS Principal Dr. Clarissa Haymon. “We are Cougar proud of our scholars. We know this group will continue to thrive. As they do so, we will continue to support and celebrate their varied pathways of interest and excellence.”

Several Franklin High students also earned this prestigious honor. Abigail Horne and Yiming Huang earned a 36 composite score on the March exam. Their classmates, Adam Gallers and Izumi Wakatsuki, both earned a true perfect ACT score, meaning they earned a 36 in each of the testing categories.

“This is an outstanding, proud achievement for each of these students and worthy of celebration,” said FHS Assistant Principal Toby Ruth. “However, it does not overshadow how awesome each one of these students is as a person or how hard they have worked throughout their high school careers.”

Independence High’s Edwin Chen also earned a perfect composite score on the March exam.

“This comes as absolutely no surprise to those of us who have had the pleasure of working with Edwin,” said IHS teacher Russ Turpin. “He brings an insight and a sincerity to everything he does, and his commitment to learning is as strong as his natural ability. Edwin consistently pushes himself beyond expectations, and this recognition is a well-deserved reflection of both his intellect and his work ethic.”

From Nolensville High, Stone Bell earned a perfect composite score on the April exam.

“Stone is an outstanding young man who has worked incredibly hard over the past four years to achieve great things,” said Nolensville High Principal Dr. Jennifer Calvert. “We are so proud of his accomplishments on the ACT as well as the many other successes he has earned during his time here. His dedication, perseverance and commitment to excellence truly set him apart, and we look forward to seeing all he will continue to accomplish in the future.”

Page High’s David Kickirillo and Violet Zimmerle both earned a 36 composite score on the March exam.

“David is a paramount leader within our band program,” said Page High teachers. “His intentional guidance toward our younger members is a remarkable skill to see in our student leadership. It is no surprise to see him excel academically with his perfect ACT score. Violet is an exceptional student whose natural talent is only exceeded by her determination. With her recent success at the DECA International competition and now a perfect ACT score, she’s had an incredible year. Congratulations on this wonderful accomplishment.”

Ravenwood High’s Ethan Varghese earned a 36 composite score on the March exam. His classmate, Samantha Surre, earned a true perfect ACT on that same exam.

“It has been a joy teaching Ethan the last two years,” said Ravenwood High teachers. “He is incredibly bright, inquisitive, hardworking, helpful, fun and kind. Sammy has worked incredibly hard this year, so it’s no shock to me that she has been able to achieve a perfect score on the ACT. Her focus and determination have been so evident all year.”

From Summit High, Henley Davidson earned a perfect composite score on the April ACT.

“Henley is a strong student at Summit High,” said SHS Principal Sarah Lamb. “He has taken very challenging courses and works hard. We are super proud of his accomplishment and will celebrate with him.”

Source: WCS

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