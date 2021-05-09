WCS Students Shine in Media Contests

WCS media students are continuing their winning ways with honors earned at both the Western Kentucky University (WKU) Mark of Excellence Awards and the Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU) Blue Sparks Awards.
For the fourth consecutive year, the Brentwood High WBHS 9 broadcast team was named the best in Tennessee and Kentucky by WKU. At the Mark of Excellence Awards, Brentwood High students placed in six of the seven categories they entered, including first place in Best News Story. Brentwood High also placed second in the Best Feature Story, News Videography and Narrative Film categories, as well as earning a third-place finish for Best Sports Story.
“I continue to be amazed at what a great year we’ve had,” said BHS media teacher Ronnie Adcock. “We’ve won more awards than any other high school at the WKU Mark of Excellence Awards. We received really positive feedback about our projects, and our emphasis on news and sports continues to pay off.”
Franklin High was also recognized at the Mark of Excellence Awards with a win in Best Narrative Film.
“I’m so happy and proud of David Allsep for winning this award,” said FHS media teacher Keri Thompson. “He wrote, shot, directed and edited the entire film himself. He has a passion for film, and you can tell in this video. He plans to pursue film in college after he graduates in May.”
At the Blue Sparks Awards, Brentwood High won Best Newscast, Multi-Cam Production, Documentary and Public Service Announcement (PSA). In addition to the first-place finishes, Brentwood High also placed second in the Best Music Video category.
“It’s been an incredible year,” said Adcock. “All of these awards are just a testament to how hard these students have worked. Many of these awards were won by sophomores and juniors, so I’m really looking forward to 2021-22.”
Independence High won Best Music Video and Best of Show at the Blue Sparks Awards.
“I am proud of Harrison Kyle and his work since he’s been in my class,” said IHS media teacher Matt Balzer. “He is an amazing artist, and I’m looking forward to seeing what his work looks like after high school on his next adventure.”
Ravenwood High won the Best Animation category and also placed second in Best PSA and fourth in Best Music Video.
“I’m so excited for these students to be recognized for their hard work,” said RHS media teacher Megan Sanchez. “They are very dedicated to their craft and are continuing to explore their creativity in the classroom. We are excited to see what they do next.”
Franklin High placed second in Best Scripted Fiction and Best Multi-Cam Production in addition to third place finishes for both Best Newscast Compilation and Best Music Video.
“I was blown away by the talent and dedication of these students,” said Thompson. “I know they will succeed in their upcoming years.”
Page High won third place in the Best Photography category.
“Olivia McClain is an amazing director and photographer,” said PHS media teacher Terry Flowers. “Her attention to detail and the time she puts into her work sets her apart from the rest.”
Congratulations to all of the Williamson County Schools media students listed below:
Mark of Excellence Awards
Brentwood High
Best Newscast
- First: Level III Broadcast Team – Chad Barker, Macy Grubbs, Braden Thoeny, Louis Chader, Nathan Zonarich and Alex Ledbetter
Best News Story
- First: Stuart Beaton and Ethan Meadows
Best Feature Story
- Second: Aubree Mullican
Best News Videography
- Second: Eliza Linney
Best Narrative Film
- Second: Noah True, Eliza Linney and Keaton Hardwick
Best Sports Story
- Third: Chad Barker
Franklin High
Best Narrative Film
- First: David Allsep
Blue Sparks Awards
Brentwood High
Best Non-Fiction or Documentary Film
- First: Grace Constantine
Best Public Service Announcement (PSA)
- First: Stuart Beaton, Eliza Linney and Noah True
Best Newscast Compilation
- First: WBHS 9 Level IV News Team- Ben Mahaffey, Oliver Brogdon, Stuart Beaton, Collin Caduff, Robert McClintock, Ethan Meadows, Harrison McConnell, Raa’d Abualrob and
Conner Hall
Best Multi-Cam Production
- First: WBHS 9 Football Crew
Best Music Video
- Second: Linnea Dobay
Franklin High
Best Scripted Fiction
- Second: David Allsep
Best Multi-Cam Production
- Second: Luke Ayers and Braxton Lazarus
Best Newscast Compilation
- Third: Franklin in 5 Crew – Luke Ayers, Kailey Melichar, Emma Sigler, Abram Guice and David Ortiz
Best Music Video
- Third: Emmaline Warden and Anna Faith Bell
Independence High
Best Music Video
- First: Harrison Kyle
Best in Show
- First: Harrison Kyle
Page High
Best Photography
- Third: Olivia McClain
Ravenwood High
Best Animation
- First: Olivia Freeman
Best PSA
- Second: Olivia Freeman
Best Music Video
- Fourth: Cade Flores
