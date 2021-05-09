WCS Students Shine in Media Contests

WCS media students are continuing their winning ways with honors earned at both the Western Kentucky University (WKU) Mark of Excellence Awards and the Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU) Blue Sparks Awards.

For the fourth consecutive year, the Brentwood High WBHS 9 broadcast team was named the best in Tennessee and Kentucky by WKU. At the Mark of Excellence Awards, Brentwood High students placed in six of the seven categories they entered, including first place in Best News Story. Brentwood High also placed second in the Best Feature Story, News Videography and Narrative Film categories, as well as earning a third-place finish for Best Sports Story.

“I continue to be amazed at what a great year we’ve had,” said BHS media teacher Ronnie Adcock. “We’ve won more awards than any other high school at the WKU Mark of Excellence Awards. We received really positive feedback about our projects, and our emphasis on news and sports continues to pay off.”

Franklin High was also recognized at the Mark of Excellence Awards with a win in Best Narrative Film.

“I’m so happy and proud of David Allsep for winning this award,” said FHS media teacher Keri Thompson. “He wrote, shot, directed and edited the entire film himself. He has a passion for film, and you can tell in this video. He plans to pursue film in college after he graduates in May.”

At the Blue Sparks Awards, Brentwood High won Best Newscast, Multi-Cam Production, Documentary and Public Service Announcement (PSA). In addition to the first-place finishes, Brentwood High also placed second in the Best Music Video category.

“It’s been an incredible year,” said Adcock. “All of these awards are just a testament to how hard these students have worked. Many of these awards were won by sophomores and juniors, so I’m really looking forward to 2021-22.”

Independence High won Best Music Video and Best of Show at the Blue Sparks Awards.

“I am proud of Harrison Kyle and his work since he’s been in my class,” said IHS media teacher Matt Balzer. “He is an amazing artist, and I’m looking forward to seeing what his work looks like after high school on his next adventure.”

Ravenwood High won the Best Animation category and also placed second in Best PSA and fourth in Best Music Video.

“I’m so excited for these students to be recognized for their hard work,” said RHS media teacher Megan Sanchez. “They are very dedicated to their craft and are continuing to explore their creativity in the classroom. We are excited to see what they do next.”

Franklin High placed second in Best Scripted Fiction and Best Multi-Cam Production in addition to third place finishes for both Best Newscast Compilation and Best Music Video.

“I was blown away by the talent and dedication of these students,” said Thompson. “I know they will succeed in their upcoming years.”

Page High won third place in the Best Photography category.

“Olivia McClain is an amazing director and photographer,” said PHS media teacher Terry Flowers. “Her attention to detail and the time she puts into her work sets her apart from the rest.”

1 of 8

Congratulations to all of the Williamson County Schools media students listed below:

Mark of Excellence Awards

Brentwood High

Best Newscast

First: Level III Broadcast Team – Chad Barker, Macy Grubbs, Braden Thoeny, Louis Chader, Nathan Zonarich and Alex Ledbetter

Best News Story

First: Stuart Beaton and Ethan Meadows

Best Feature Story

Second: Aubree Mullican

Best News Videography

Second: Eliza Linney

Best Narrative Film

Second: Noah True, Eliza Linney and Keaton Hardwick

Best Sports Story

Third: Chad Barker

Franklin High

Best Narrative Film

First: David Allsep

Blue Sparks Awards

Brentwood High

Best Non-Fiction or Documentary Film

First: Grace Constantine

Best Public Service Announcement (PSA)

First: Stuart Beaton, Eliza Linney and Noah True

Best Newscast Compilation

First: WBHS 9 Level IV News Team- Ben Mahaffey, Oliver Brogdon, Stuart Beaton, Collin Caduff, Robert McClintock, Ethan Meadows, Harrison McConnell, Raa’d Abualrob and

Conner Hall

Best Multi-Cam Production

First: WBHS 9 Football Crew

Best Music Video

Second: Linnea Dobay

Franklin High

Best Scripted Fiction

Second: David Allsep

Best Multi-Cam Production

Second: Luke Ayers and Braxton Lazarus

Best Newscast Compilation

Third: Franklin in 5 Crew – Luke Ayers, Kailey Melichar, Emma Sigler, Abram Guice and David Ortiz

Best Music Video

Third: Emmaline Warden and Anna Faith Bell

Independence High

Best Music Video

First: Harrison Kyle

Best in Show

First: Harrison Kyle

Page High

Best Photography

Third: Olivia McClain

Ravenwood High

Best Animation

First: Olivia Freeman

Best PSA

Second: Olivia Freeman

Best Music Video