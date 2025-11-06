WCS Students Shine at Where Business Meets Education Event

WCS students made their mark October 29 at Williamson Inc.’s inaugural Where Business Meets Education luncheon.

The event, formerly known as the State of the Schools, was held at The Factory in Franklin and featured coffee provided by Dave’s RemarkABLE Coffee Cart. The cart is operated by Franklin High Transition II students Levi Hook, Aiden King, Anthony Spellman and John Frisbie. By preparing and serving coffee, the students gain valuable skills.

“We’re grateful for everyone who stopped by the cart to order coffee and chat with our students,” said WCS Transition Coordinator Anisa Allad. “Our students were joined by their wonderful mentors, Entrepreneurship and Innovation Center students Gio Rubino and Kathryn Morphy, and Honest Coffee’s Director of Training, Kory Wheeler. It was an incredible opportunity to work our first event and get our feet wet in such a supportive and inspiring environment.”

To kick off the ceremony, Franklin High Admiral Battalion Color Guard commanded by Cadet Lieutenant Colonel James Land and incoming Battalion Commander Cadet Major Emma Zhang, presented our Nation’s Colors during the National Anthem.

Throughout the luncheon, attendees heard business pitches from three WCS Entrepreneurship and Innovation students. Ravenwood High Senior Abigail Goddard talked about her business called Spikey which is a keychain that tests whether a beverage is safe to drink. Vanguard Virtual Senior Amari Berrones spoke about her business which sells flower bouquets and accessories. Page High Senior Amit Reshef presented his business called Friendship Candle. At the end of the event, those in attendance voted, and thanks to Atmos Energy, the students received funds to further their startups.

“Watching our EIC students pitch their business ideas with confidence reminds us why we do what we do,” said EIC Assistant Director Paula Chilton. “We couldn’t be prouder of their passion, courage and innovation.”

The event also featured remarks from Franklin Special Superintendent Dr. David Snowden and WCS Superintendent Jason Golden, who shared with the audience ways in which their businesses can open doors of opportunity to students.

“I have been inspired by listening today,” said Golden.” Opportunities like these help our students connect what they are learning in the classroom to the skills they will use in life.”

