WCS Students Shine at EIC Pitch Night

Several WCS students are one step closer to achieving their entrepreneurial dreams after participating in this year’s Entrepreneurship and Innovation Center (EIC) Pitch Night.

This annual event is a Shark Tank-style competition that gives students the chance to win startup funding for their businesses. On March 5, six student businesses presented their ideas in a pitch competition at the EIC, where community members acted as “sharks” to evaluate and award funding.

Ravenwood High’s Abby Goddard emerged as the winner with her business, Spikey, earning a $4,500 prize. Spikey provides customizable keychains equipped with clinical grade test strips that quickly detect common date-rape drugs.

Sloan Conway from Brentwood High secured second place with Sloane Made, receiving $1,500. Third place was a tie between Page High student Amit Reshef, with Friendship Candles, and Ravenwood High Student Clayton Blanton, with Athlete Revival; each was awarded $1,200. Amari Berrones from Vanguard Virtual High, with Shop Amari’s Co, along with Levi Nuyens and Spencer Stevenson from Ravenwood, with Peregrine Media, rounded out the top six.

“I am so proud of all of these students”, said Paula Chilton, EIC Assistant Director. “The EIC Pitch Night is a life-changing event for our students where they can showcase their business acumen and pitching skills and take part in valuable networking opportunities.”

