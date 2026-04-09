WCS Students Share Bright Ideas at Entrepreneurship Center Showcase

More than 100 student businesses were featured at the Entrepreneurship Center (EC) Showcase Event on March 26. More Photos Here!

Students presented their innovative business ideas to parents, community members and mentors. A variety of innovations were represented at the showcase including baked goods, tutoring services, upcycled clothing and more.

“This is always one of my favorite events of the year,” said EC Assistant Director Paula Chilton. “The showcase gives students a chance to talk to each other, network and showcase what they have been working on for the past year.”

Source: WCS

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