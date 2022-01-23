WCS Students Set Mid, All-State Theater Record

A record-setting number of Williamson County Schools students are in the spotlight and joining the Mid-State and All-State Theater groups.

A total of 67 WCS students earned the Mid-State designation compared to 22 students in 2021. Of those 67 students, 34 were selected for All-State and another 13 students were selected as All-State alternates.

Students from around Tennessee submitted auditions or interviews for any of three categories: musical theater, acting and design/tech. The submissions were adjudicated by faculty from participating colleges. This year’s audition pool was larger than expected, and deadlines needed to be extended to review all the submissions.

“This is only the second year our students have been able to audition for All-State Theater,” said Centennial High theater director Bailey Mann. “I am so glad that they’ve been able to be recognized for their hard work. The rise in interest makes it mean even more to our students who were honored. I hope this is an event that continues to grow and benefit our students for years to come.”

Students who received the honor of All-State Theater will have the opportunity to attend the Tennessee All-State Theater Event on February 5. In addition to attending workshops and meeting other honorees, the students will be able to see performances from the top 25 students in each category.

Congratulations to the students listed below:

Musical Theater

 

Student

 

  

School

 

  

All-State

 

  

All-State Performance

 
 

Nassim Akbari

 

  

Centennial High

 

  

All-State

 

  

Performance Alternate

 
 

Taliyah Campbell

 

  

Centennial High

 
 

Verona Collins

 

 Centennial High
 

Isabella Griffin

 

 Centennial High
 

Merritt Hanemann

 

 Centennial High  

All-State

 
 

Kayli Higdon

 

 Centennial High
 

Bella Karlsson

 

 Centennial High  

All-State

Yes

 

  

Performance Alternate

 
 

Abigail Levy

 

 Centennial High All-State  

Performance

 
 

Eva Muterspaugh

 

 Centennial High
 

Celeste Phillips

 

 Centennial High All-State  

Performance

 
 

Kyle Varenkamp

 

 Centennial High All-State  

Performance Alternate

 
 

Nicole Varenkamp

 

  

Centennial High

 

 All-State  

Performance

 
 

Owen Minor

 

  

Franklin High

 

 All-State  

Performance Alternate

 
 

Logan Plowman

 

  

Franklin High

 

  

All-State Alternate

 
 

Olivia Cathey

 

  

Independence High

 

  

All-State Alternate

 
 

Emily Ebanks

 

 Independence High All-State  

Performance

 
 

Natalie Gleaton

 

 Independence High All-State  

Performance

 
 

Paige Hardy

 

 Independence High
 

Emily Kitch

 

 Independence High  

All-State Alternate

 
 

Abram Knott

 

 Independence High All-State  

Performance

 
 

Sofia Montes

 

 Independence High
 

Zoe Phillips

 

 Independence High All-State  

Performance

 
 

Isabella Sanders

 

 Independence High
 

Tristan Valdez

 

 Independence High  

All-State Alternate

 
 

Isabella Wickham

 

  

Nolensville High

 

 All-State  

Performance

 
 

Jamie Estes

 

 Nolensville High All-State
 

Emerson Hutcherson

 

 Nolensville High  

All-State Alternate

 
 

Lainey McCarter

 

 Nolensville High
 

Calista McIntyre

 

 Nolensville High All-State
 

Jordyn McLean

 

 Nolensville High
 

Elebetel Negusse

 

 Nolensville High  

All-State Alternate

 
 

Whitney Reamer

 

 Nolensville High All-State  

Performance Alternate

 
 

Mia Hayes

 

  

Summit High

 
 

Alexa Myers

 

  

Summit High

 

Acting

 

Student

 

  

School

 

  

All-State

 

  

All-State Performance

 
 

Valencia Acosta

 

  

Centennial High

 

  

All-State

 

  

Performance

 
 

Nassim Akbari

 

 Centennial High  

All-State

 

  

Performance

 
 

Verona Collins

 

 Centennial High  

All-State

 

  

Performance

 
 

Isabella Griffin

 

 Centennial High
 

Isabella Hollis

 

 Centennial High
 

Bella Karlsson

 

 Centennial High  

All-State Alternate

 
 

Savannah Meinert

 

 Centennial High
 

Eva Muterspaugh

 

  

Centennial High

 

  

All-State

 

  

Performance

 
 

Celeste Phillips

 

 Centennial High  

All-State

 
 

Isabella Stafford

 

 Centennial High
 

Nicole Varenkamp

 

 Centennial High  

All-State

 

  

Performance Alternate

 
 

Ella Holt

 

  

Franklin High

 

  

All-State

 
 

Emily Ebanks

 

  

Independence High

 

  

All-State

 

  

Performance Alternate

 
 

Isabella Wickham

 

  

Nolensville High

 

  

All-State

 

  

Performance

 
 

Sophie Mallek

 

 Nolensville High
 

Jasper Nolan

 

 Nolensville High
 

Olivia Skelley

 

 Nolensville High
 

Makenna Wevick

 

 Nolensville High  

All-State

 
 

Kendall Bauer

 

 Nolensville High  

All-State

 
 

Sarah Benchea

 

  

Summit High

 

  

All-State

 

  

Performance Alternate

 
 

Crystal Carrasco

 

 Summit High  

All-State Alternate

 
 

Emma Dolberry

 

 Summit High  

All-State

 

  

Performance Alternate

 
 

Rebecca Dunlap

 

 Summit High  

All-State

 

  

Performance Alternate

 
 

Logan Mazik

 

 Summit High  

All-State

 

  

Performance

 
 

Josiphena Northcutt

 

 Summit High  

All-State

 

  

Performance

 
 

Emily Standridge

 

 Summit High  

All-State Alternate

 
 

Ainslee Wagner

 

 Summit High

Design/Tech

 

Student

 

  

School

 

  

All-State

 
 

Gi Delconte

 

  

Centennial High

 

  

All-State

 
 

Sivani Kasibhotla

 

  

Centennial High

 

  

All-State

 
 

Abigail McClure

 

  

Centennial High

 

  

All-State Alternate

 
 

Hunter Hennessy

 

  

Centennial High

 

  

All-State Alternate

 
 

Zac Rackley

 

  

Centennial High

 

  

All-State Alternate

 
 

Alice Beattie

 

  

Nolensville High

 

  

All-State Alternate

 

