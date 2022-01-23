WCS Students Set Mid, All-State Theater Record

A record-setting number of Williamson County Schools students are in the spotlight and joining the Mid-State and All-State Theater groups.
A total of 67 WCS students earned the Mid-State designation compared to 22 students in 2021. Of those 67 students, 34 were selected for All-State and another 13 students were selected as All-State alternates.
Students from around Tennessee submitted auditions or interviews for any of three categories: musical theater, acting and design/tech. The submissions were adjudicated by faculty from participating colleges. This year’s audition pool was larger than expected, and deadlines needed to be extended to review all the submissions.
“This is only the second year our students have been able to audition for All-State Theater,” said Centennial High theater director Bailey Mann. “I am so glad that they’ve been able to be recognized for their hard work. The rise in interest makes it mean even more to our students who were honored. I hope this is an event that continues to grow and benefit our students for years to come.”
Students who received the honor of All-State Theater will have the opportunity to attend the Tennessee All-State Theater Event on February 5. In addition to attending workshops and meeting other honorees, the students will be able to see performances from the top 25 students in each category.
Congratulations to the students listed below:
Musical Theater
|
Student
|
School
|
All-State
|
All-State Performance
|
Nassim Akbari
|
Centennial High
|
All-State
|
Performance Alternate
|
Taliyah Campbell
|
Centennial High
|
Verona Collins
|Centennial High
|
Isabella Griffin
|Centennial High
|
Merritt Hanemann
|Centennial High
|
All-State
|
Kayli Higdon
|Centennial High
|
Bella Karlsson
|Centennial High
|
All-State
Yes
|
Performance Alternate
|
Abigail Levy
|Centennial High
|All-State
|
Performance
|
Eva Muterspaugh
|Centennial High
|
Celeste Phillips
|Centennial High
|All-State
|
Performance
|
Kyle Varenkamp
|Centennial High
|All-State
|
Performance Alternate
|
Nicole Varenkamp
|
Centennial High
|All-State
|
Performance
|
Owen Minor
|
Franklin High
|All-State
|
Performance Alternate
|
Logan Plowman
|
Franklin High
|
All-State Alternate
|
Olivia Cathey
|
Independence High
|
All-State Alternate
|
Emily Ebanks
|Independence High
|All-State
|
Performance
|
Natalie Gleaton
|Independence High
|All-State
|
Performance
|
Paige Hardy
|Independence High
|
Emily Kitch
|Independence High
|
All-State Alternate
|
Abram Knott
|Independence High
|All-State
|
Performance
|
Sofia Montes
|Independence High
|
Zoe Phillips
|Independence High
|All-State
|
Performance
|
Isabella Sanders
|Independence High
|
Tristan Valdez
|Independence High
|
All-State Alternate
|
Isabella Wickham
|
Nolensville High
|All-State
|
Performance
|
Jamie Estes
|Nolensville High
|All-State
|
Emerson Hutcherson
|Nolensville High
|
All-State Alternate
|
Lainey McCarter
|Nolensville High
|
Calista McIntyre
|Nolensville High
|All-State
|
Jordyn McLean
|Nolensville High
|
Elebetel Negusse
|Nolensville High
|
All-State Alternate
|
Whitney Reamer
|Nolensville High
|All-State
|
Performance Alternate
|
Mia Hayes
|
Summit High
|
Alexa Myers
|
Summit High
Acting
|
Student
|
School
|
All-State
|
All-State Performance
|
Valencia Acosta
|
Centennial High
|
All-State
|
Performance
|
Nassim Akbari
|Centennial High
|
All-State
|
Performance
|
Verona Collins
|Centennial High
|
All-State
|
Performance
|
Isabella Griffin
|Centennial High
|
Isabella Hollis
|Centennial High
|
Bella Karlsson
|Centennial High
|
All-State Alternate
|
Savannah Meinert
|Centennial High
|
Eva Muterspaugh
|
Centennial High
|
All-State
|
Performance
|
Celeste Phillips
|Centennial High
|
All-State
|
Isabella Stafford
|Centennial High
|
Nicole Varenkamp
|Centennial High
|
All-State
|
Performance Alternate
|
Ella Holt
|
Franklin High
|
All-State
|
Emily Ebanks
|
Independence High
|
All-State
|
Performance Alternate
|
Isabella Wickham
|
Nolensville High
|
All-State
|
Performance
|
Sophie Mallek
|Nolensville High
|
Jasper Nolan
|Nolensville High
|
Olivia Skelley
|Nolensville High
|
Makenna Wevick
|Nolensville High
|
All-State
|
Kendall Bauer
|Nolensville High
|
All-State
|
Sarah Benchea
|
Summit High
|
All-State
|
Performance Alternate
|
Crystal Carrasco
|Summit High
|
All-State Alternate
|
Emma Dolberry
|Summit High
|
All-State
|
Performance Alternate
|
Rebecca Dunlap
|Summit High
|
All-State
|
Performance Alternate
|
Logan Mazik
|Summit High
|
All-State
|
Performance
|
Josiphena Northcutt
|Summit High
|
All-State
|
Performance
|
Emily Standridge
|Summit High
|
All-State Alternate
|
Ainslee Wagner
|Summit High
Design/Tech
|
Student
|
School
|
All-State
|
Gi Delconte
|
Centennial High
|
All-State
|
Sivani Kasibhotla
|
Centennial High
|
All-State
|
Abigail McClure
|
Centennial High
|
All-State Alternate
|
Hunter Hennessy
|
Centennial High
|
All-State Alternate
|
Zac Rackley
|
Centennial High
|
All-State Alternate
|
Alice Beattie
|
Nolensville High
|
All-State Alternate