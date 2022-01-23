WCS Students Set Mid, All-State Theater Record

A record-setting number of Williamson County Schools students are in the spotlight and joining the Mid-State and All-State Theater groups.

A total of 67 WCS students earned the Mid-State designation compared to 22 students in 2021. Of those 67 students, 34 were selected for All-State and another 13 students were selected as All-State alternates.

Students from around Tennessee submitted auditions or interviews for any of three categories: musical theater, acting and design/tech. The submissions were adjudicated by faculty from participating colleges. This year’s audition pool was larger than expected, and deadlines needed to be extended to review all the submissions.

“This is only the second year our students have been able to audition for All-State Theater,” said Centennial High theater director Bailey Mann. “I am so glad that they’ve been able to be recognized for their hard work. The rise in interest makes it mean even more to our students who were honored. I hope this is an event that continues to grow and benefit our students for years to come.”

Students who received the honor of All-State Theater will have the opportunity to attend the Tennessee All-State Theater Event on February 5. In addition to attending workshops and meeting other honorees, the students will be able to see performances from the top 25 students in each category.

Congratulations to the students listed below:

Musical Theater Student School All-State All-State Performance Nassim Akbari Centennial High All-State Performance Alternate Taliyah Campbell Centennial High Verona Collins Centennial High Isabella Griffin Centennial High Merritt Hanemann Centennial High All-State Kayli Higdon Centennial High Bella Karlsson Centennial High All-State Yes Performance Alternate Abigail Levy Centennial High All-State Performance Eva Muterspaugh Centennial High Celeste Phillips Centennial High All-State Performance Kyle Varenkamp Centennial High All-State Performance Alternate Nicole Varenkamp Centennial High All-State Performance Owen Minor Franklin High All-State Performance Alternate Logan Plowman Franklin High All-State Alternate Olivia Cathey Independence High All-State Alternate Emily Ebanks Independence High All-State Performance Natalie Gleaton Independence High All-State Performance Paige Hardy Independence High Emily Kitch Independence High All-State Alternate Abram Knott Independence High All-State Performance Sofia Montes Independence High Zoe Phillips Independence High All-State Performance Isabella Sanders Independence High Tristan Valdez Independence High All-State Alternate Isabella Wickham Nolensville High All-State Performance Jamie Estes Nolensville High All-State Emerson Hutcherson Nolensville High All-State Alternate Lainey McCarter Nolensville High Calista McIntyre Nolensville High All-State Jordyn McLean Nolensville High Elebetel Negusse Nolensville High All-State Alternate Whitney Reamer Nolensville High All-State Performance Alternate Mia Hayes Summit High Alexa Myers Summit High

Acting Student School All-State All-State Performance Valencia Acosta Centennial High All-State Performance Nassim Akbari Centennial High All-State Performance Verona Collins Centennial High All-State Performance Isabella Griffin Centennial High Isabella Hollis Centennial High Bella Karlsson Centennial High All-State Alternate Savannah Meinert Centennial High Eva Muterspaugh Centennial High All-State Performance Celeste Phillips Centennial High All-State Isabella Stafford Centennial High Nicole Varenkamp Centennial High All-State Performance Alternate Ella Holt Franklin High All-State Emily Ebanks Independence High All-State Performance Alternate Isabella Wickham Nolensville High All-State Performance Sophie Mallek Nolensville High Jasper Nolan Nolensville High Olivia Skelley Nolensville High Makenna Wevick Nolensville High All-State Kendall Bauer Nolensville High All-State Sarah Benchea Summit High All-State Performance Alternate Crystal Carrasco Summit High All-State Alternate Emma Dolberry Summit High All-State Performance Alternate Rebecca Dunlap Summit High All-State Performance Alternate Logan Mazik Summit High All-State Performance Josiphena Northcutt Summit High All-State Performance Emily Standridge Summit High All-State Alternate Ainslee Wagner Summit High