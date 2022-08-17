WCS Students Return to Little League World Series

Williamson County Schools students will make an appearance at the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, for the second year in a row.

The Nolensville Little League team defeated Virginia August 9 to win the Southeast Regionals and earn a spot in the international tournament.

Grassland Middle’s Caz Logue and Jack Rhodes; Legacy Middle’s Bo Daniel; Mill Creek Middle’s Drew Chadwick, Lane Dever, JF Forni and Trent McNiel; and Sunset Middle’s William Satinoff will all travel to Williamsport with their other teammates to take on the winners of the New England Region, Middleborough Little League, on Wednesday, August 17. The game will start at 2 p.m. CST.

“I am most excited about playing in front of a really big crowd and getting to hang out with my team in the dorm,” said MCMS student Trent McNiel. “I love that we have fun and play with swagger on the field, and, off the field, we are like one big family.”

This is the fourth time the Nolensville Little League has appeared in the Little League World Series.

“I love seeing the field for the first time,” said MCMS student Lane Dever. “I also love the energy of the whole thing, and I know that we have the resilience to win.”

This is the 75th anniversary of the Little League World Series, which started in 1947. This year’s tournament is the largest ever hosted with a total of 20 teams competing. International teams are also joining the tournament for the first time since 2019.

For more information about the tournament and how to watch, visit the Little League World Series website.

