WCS Students Receive Seals of Biliteracy

Seventy-seven Williamson County students are earning their Seals of Biliteracy from the State, which is the most in district history.

The Seal of Biliteracy is awarded to students who have a high proficiency in speaking, reading and writing in at least one language other than English. Students may earn a Silver or Gold Seal. The Silver Seal is given by the State, and the Gold Seal is a district award for students who go above and beyond.

“Being able to speak more than one language is a valuable asset in today’s world and can open up many doors for a student’s future,” said WCS World Language Specialist Christi Gilliland. “The Seal of Biliteracy celebrates students whose language skills were learned in our classrooms, at home or through other real-world experiences. WCS is proud to announce that we have bestowed the highest number of Seal awards since the recognition began in 2020.”

Students must show evidence of English and world language proficiency through exams in order to earn the Silver Seal. To earn a Gold Seal, students must score higher on those exams and show evidence of intercultural engagement through participation in an opportunity that requires the use of a second language.

Congratulations to the students listed below.

Gold Ana Martinez, Centennial High – Spanish

Sherlyn Martinez, Centennial High – Spanish

Lilian Scales, Centennial High – Spanish

Lillian Shi, Franklin High – Chinese (Mandarin)

Yukino Wakatsuki, Franklin High – Japanese

Alea Barton, Independence High – German and French

Lucia Enriquez, Nolensville High – Spanish Silver Marola Awadalla, Centennial High – Arabic

Joseph Black, Centennial High – French

Ruchie Borkar, Centennial High – Spanish

Jackson Cooke, Centennial High – Spanish

Delaney Devlin, Centennial High – French

Saniya Gupta, Centennial High – Spanish

Harrison Hassler, Centennial High – Spanish

Hannah Kim, Centennial High – Spanish

Emma Laymon, Centennial High – Spanish

Parker Mabry, Centennial High – Spanish

Sally Nwider, Centennial High – Arabic

Lilian Scales, Centennial High – Portuguese (Brazilian)

Julia Stovall, Centennial High – Spanish

Sophia Thompson, Centennial High – Spanish

Jazmine Gonzalez, Fairview High – Spanish

Bianca Lovisaro, Fairview High – Portuguese (Brazilian)

Dahveed Arrieta, Franklin High – Spanish

Jacqueline Badalyan, Franklin High – French

Jaxen Busch, Franklin High – Spanish

Caroline Byrd, Franklin High – Spanish

Kendall Chapman, Franklin High – Spanish

Rachel Collins, Franklin High – Spanish

Jessica DeSantis, Franklin High – Spanish

Cora Doyle, Franklin High – Spanish

Grace Fagan, Franklin High – Spanish

Adelaide Forte, Franklin High – Spanish

Victoria Garrett, Franklin High – Spanish

Hayden Gill, Franklin High – French

Peter Gorgey, Franklin High – Spanish

Elizabeth Hauptman, Franklin High – Spanish Silver Meagan Hull, Franklin High – Spanish

Kyra Kendall, Franklin High – Spanish

Abigail Landa, Franklin High – Spanish

Lucy Litwin, Franklin High – Spanish

Anthony Mendoza, Franklin High – Spanish

Lisa Messier, Franklin High – Spanish

Corrie Myers, Franklin High – Spanish

Lindsey Obua, Franklin High – French

Zach Patterson, Franklin High – French

Isaac Riordan, Franklin High – Spanish

Shelby Rowell, Franklin High – Spanish

Jesus Sanchez, Franklin High – Spanish

Ellen Sanders, Franklin High – Spanish

Adeline Sexton, Franklin High – Spanish

Emma Shields, Franklin High – Spanish

Berra Sirmali, Franklin High – Turkish and Spanish

Cathleen Smalley, Franklin High – Spanish

Parker Sparks, Franklin High – Spanish

Heidi Speckman, Franklin High – Spanish

Emily Taylor, Franklin High – Spanish

Molly Volker, Franklin High – Spanish

Shannon Ward, Franklin High – French

Abby Webb, Franklin High – French

Megan Weems, Franklin High – Spanish

James Williams, Franklin High – Spanish

Renee Zarnick, Franklin High – Spanish

Jiaxuan Zhang, Franklin High – Chinese (Mandarin)

Ethan Arango, Independence High – Spanish

Phillip Dauer, Independence High – German

Jane Maikkula, Independence High – Spanish

Ariel Nicastro, Independence High – German

Deron Young, Independence High – German

Griffen Zemek, Independence High – Spanish

Emma Zentz, Independence High – Spanish

Lindsey Carballo, Independence High – Spanish

Marissa Perry, Independence High – Spanish

Zoe Rager, Independence High – Spanish

Mariam Khalil, Nolensville High – Spanish

Nora Marchese, Nolensville High – Spanish

Sofia Sinclair, Summit High – Spanish

