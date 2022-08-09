WCS Students Pass AP Exams in Record Numbers

The 2021-22 Advanced Placement (AP) exam season was full of firsts for WCS.

More than 5,000 WCS students participated in more than 10,000 AP exams, and 7,576 exams were passed, the most in WCS history. The district’s passing rate, which was 72 percent overall, exceeded the national average in 28 of the 35 subjects tested in WCS.

“The number of exams passed equals about $8.5 million in potential tuition savings for our students,” said WCS Assessment and Accountability Analyst Kevin Deck. “These record-breaking results are only possible through the strong academic capabilities of our students and the superior instruction from our teachers. A greater number of students are leaving WCS with more post-secondary opportunities under their belts, giving them a real advantage after graduation and beyond.”

Students also had a total of 1,852 AP awards, another record for the district. AP awards include AP Scholars and AP Capstone awards. There were 800 AP Scholars, 317 AP Scholars with Honors, 661 AP Scholars with Distinction, 52 AP Capstone Diplomas, 22 AP Seminar and Research Certificates and one AP International Diploma during the 2021-22 exam season.

Information about the AP awards and exams is available on the College Board website.

