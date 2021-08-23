WCS Students Outperform State on Spring TCAP Exams

Despite the many challenges brought on by the pandemic, Williamson County Schools students are continuing to perform above the State average on the TCAP exams.

The Tennessee Department of Education (TDOE) released spring 2021 TCAP district data August 11 with a focus on third grade English/Language Arts (ELA) and seventh grade math. State-level results from the exams show declines related to the COVID-19 pandemic. While WCS also experienced a decline in performance, Williamson County students maintained their relative position with other districts in the State.

“We experienced a drop just as the State has experienced a drop,” said WCS Superintendent Jason Golden. “However, our trend follows the State’s trend, just at a much higher level. We are one of the highest performing districts in the State.”

The district’s data for all grades and subjects reports that 17 percent of students have mastered the material compared to five percent statewide. The TDOE also reports that 46 percent of WCS students are on-track with their overall subject understanding compared to 26 percent statewide.

Families will be able to see their student’s individual results using the TCAP Family Portal. Principals are communicating with their families about how to register. Printed reports will still be available.