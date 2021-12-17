WCS Students Outperform State on ACT

The WCS Class of 2021 has the highest percentage of students in the State to earn a 21 or higher on the ACT. The Tennessee Department of Education (TDOE) made the announcement December 15.

Seventy-seven percent of students met the State’s overall ACT composite benchmark. Not only that, but WCS is one of only 17 districts in Tennessee to have 100 percent of graduating students take the ACT exam.

“Members of the Class of 2021 should be celebrated for their accomplishments on the ACT,” said WCS Superintendent Jason Golden. “While they should have tested during the spring of their junior year, the pandemic postponed that opportunity until the fall of their senior year. The fact that this group persevered through those disadvantages along with all the other pandemic-related instructional challenges is nothing short of impressive.”

Students also outscored their peers across the State. The Class of 2021 has an average ACT composite of 24.9, while the State’s average is 19.1.

One of the goals of the School Board’s Strategic Plan is to prepare students for the future and to achieve a target of 90 percent of graduating students who earn an ACT composite of 21 or higher.

“The district continues to work toward achieving that lofty goal,” said Golden. “We’re applying a district-wide, intentional approach, with an ACT Coordinator serving all schools, as one means of accomplishing that.”

