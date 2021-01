WCS Students Named to All-State Choirs

More than 40 Williamson County high school students’ musical expertise earned them places on the Tennessee All-State Choirs.

“We’re so proud of these vocal music students,” said WCS Fine Arts Director David Aydelott. “It takes a significant amount of work and struggle just to audition, let alone be accepted into one of the Tennessee All-State choirs. Kudos to these students and their teachers for these outstanding accomplishments.”

Congratulations to the following students:

Brentwood High

Vivian Hurst: Soprano 1, All-State SATB

Caroline Kunkel: Soprano 1, All-State SATB Alternate

Ella Saliba: Soprano 1, All-State SSAA

Centennial High

Kyle Brukl: Bass 2, All-State TTBB Alternate

Graeme Cadaret: Tenor 2, All-State TTBB

Sydney Hoover: Soprano 1, All-State SSAA

Sivani Kasibhotia: Alto 1, All-State SATB Alternate

David Moore: Bass 2, All-State SATB Alternate

Natalie Peterson Lopes: Alto 2, All-State SSAA

Lucca Silva: Tenor 2, Al-State SATB

Riley Tuttle: Tenor 1, All-State TTBB Alternate

Nicole Varenkamp: Alto 2, All-State SSAA

Franklin High

Asha Henshaw: Alto 1, All-State SATB

Molly Pope: Alto 2, All-State SATB

Independence High

Parks Garner: Bass 2, All-State SATB Alternate

Nicholas Perrone: Tenor 2, All-State SATB Alternate

Nolensville High

Isabella Wickham: Soprano 1, All-State SATB

Ravenwood High

Sullivan Dickerson: Alto 2, All-State SATB Alternate

Mark Dovgalyuk: Bass 2, All-State SATB

Brynn Gianatassio: Soprano 2, All-State SSAA

Nathan Jessop: Tenor 2, All-State SATB Alternate

Trisha Mazumdar: Soprano 2, All-State SSAA

Caroline Meyer: Alto 1, Al-State SATB

Ella Miller: Alto 1, All-State SATB

Natalie Porter: Soprano 2, All-State SATB Alternate

Walker Risser: Tenor 1, All-State SATB

Mason Risser: Tenor 1, All-State TTBB

Aidan Schacht: Tenor 2, All-State TTBB

Madeline Thomas: Alto 1, All-State SSAA

Jasper Vasilevskis: Tenor 1, All-State SATB

Summit High