WCS Students Named Presidential Scholar Semifinalists

Brentwood High’s Eshaan Chanda and Ravenwood High’s Malvika Rao were named 2024 US Presidential Scholar Semifinalists.
Eshaan and Malvika are two of 18 semifinalists in Tennessee. Eshaan was selected as a Semifinalist for US Presidential Scholar in Career and Technical Education.
“Eshaan’s commitment to excellence is beyond reproach,” said BHS marketing teacher Lisa Nease. “He is one who makes things happen and excels in academics, leadership and emotional intelligence. There is no doubt in my mind that he will be successful in whatever he chooses to do in life. It has been an honor to be his teacher and DECA adviser for four years.”
Malvika was selected as a Semifinalist for the Academic US Presidential Scholar.
“I have had the pleasure of teaching Malvika this year in Advanced Placement (AP) Biology,” said RHS science teacher Macie Law. “She is well deserving of this recognition. Malvika’s dedication to academic excellence, unwavering work ethic and boundless motivation serve as an inspiration to all of us. Kudos for her remarkable achievements throughout her K-12 education. As she embarks on her journey to college this fall, I hope her passion for learning continues to fuel her success.”
Thousands of students were nominated for the US Presidential Scholars Program, and 6,000 of those students were chosen as candidates. Of those candidates, only 625 students were named semifinalists. Presidential Scholars are selected based on academic success, artistic and technical excellence, essays, school evaluations and transcripts, as well as a commitment to community service and leadership.
More than a dozen WCS students were chosen as candidates. Those students are listed below:
- Bryson Boone, Page High
- Michael Dawson, Brentwood High
- Josephine Gilbert, Brentwood High
- Ty Glenn, Brentwood High
- Brandon Ingmire, Page High
- Taiga Koyama, Brentwood High
- William Maher, Centennial High
- Sophie McAtee, Ravenwood High
- Jackson McDonald, Franklin High
- Gianna Rios, Independence High
- Oleksandra Seliutina, Franklin High
- Elijah Sower, Independence High
- Davis Veazey, Brentwood High
- Natasha Villaruz, Brentwood High
- Brooks Wheeler, Brentwood High
Source: WCS Infocus
