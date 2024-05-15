WCS Students Named Presidential Scholar Semifinalists

Brentwood High’s Eshaan Chanda and Ravenwood High’s Malvika Rao were named 2024 US Presidential Scholar Semifinalists.

Eshaan and Malvika are two of 18 semifinalists in Tennessee. Eshaan was selected as a Semifinalist for US Presidential Scholar in Career and Technical Education.

“Eshaan’s commitment to excellence is beyond reproach,” said BHS marketing teacher Lisa Nease. “He is one who makes things happen and excels in academics, leadership and emotional intelligence. There is no doubt in my mind that he will be successful in whatever he chooses to do in life. It has been an honor to be his teacher and DECA adviser for four years.”

Malvika was selected as a Semifinalist for the Academic US Presidential Scholar.

“I have had the pleasure of teaching Malvika this year in Advanced Placement (AP) Biology,” said RHS science teacher Macie Law. “She is well deserving of this recognition. Malvika’s dedication to academic excellence, unwavering work ethic and boundless motivation serve as an inspiration to all of us. Kudos for her remarkable achievements throughout her K-12 education. As she embarks on her journey to college this fall, I hope her passion for learning continues to fuel her success.”

Thousands of students were nominated for the US Presidential Scholars Program, and 6,000 of those students were chosen as candidates. Of those candidates, only 625 students were named semifinalists. Presidential Scholars are selected based on academic success, artistic and technical excellence, essays, school evaluations and transcripts, as well as a commitment to community service and leadership.

More than a dozen WCS students were chosen as candidates. Those students are listed below:

Bryson Boone, Page High

Michael Dawson, Brentwood High

Josephine Gilbert, Brentwood High

Ty Glenn, Brentwood High

Brandon Ingmire, Page High

Taiga Koyama, Brentwood High

William Maher, Centennial High

Sophie McAtee, Ravenwood High

Jackson McDonald, Franklin High

Gianna Rios, Independence High

Oleksandra Seliutina, Franklin High

Elijah Sower, Independence High

Davis Veazey, Brentwood High

Natasha Villaruz, Brentwood High

Brooks Wheeler, Brentwood High

