WCS Students Make Appearance at DECA International Convention

Four WCS high school students were among those who earned special recognition at this year’s DECA International Career Development Conference in Atlanta.

Brentwood High’s Colin Carpenter, Page High’s Leah Rovey and Ravenwood High students Mira Wadahawan and Debra Zhang made it to the Top 20 in their respective events, placing them in the finals. Mira and Debra competed in the Start-Up Business Plan category, and Leah competed in the Principle of Hospitality competition.

Colin was the only WCS student to make it to the stage during Grand Awards, where he placed fourth in the Personal Financial Literacy category.

“I have never had someone so close to receiving the Glass Award, which is presented to the top three students,” said BHS DECA adviser Lisa Nease. “This is such a wonderful accomplishment, and I’m incredibly proud of Colin.”

While at the conference, students also had the opportunity to explore more than 100 college and career exhibits to discuss career opportunities and post-secondary options. They were also able to participate in DECA’s Emerging Leader Series to improve their collaboration, communication, critical thinking and creativity.