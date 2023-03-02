WCS Students Learn About Black History Month

Students around the district have been learning about Black History Month in many different ways throughout the month of February.

Take a look at the photos above to see just a few ways that students are learning about the historical impacts of African Americans.

Creekside Elementary students read Mae Among the Stars, a book about the first African American woman to travel in space. Afterward, they made a craft about their hopes and dreams.

Clovercroft Elementary fifth graders performed Lift Every Voice and Sing with the help of their music teacher, Lauren Baker.

Hunters Bend Elementary fifth graders researched and wrote scripts about a famous African American before reporting on their historical figure in front of a green screen.

Jordan Elementary first graders learned about the artist Romare Bearden and made jazz collages while listening to jazz music.

Thank you to the schools’ Good News Ambassadors for sharing their pictures.

