WCS Students Join Tennessee Mid-State and All-State Bands and Orchestras

Not every student musician can play their way onto the Tennessee Mid-State and All-State Bands and Orchestras, but more than 300 WCS students have done just that.

Of the thousands of students who auditioned across Tennessee, 322 WCS students were selected or chosen as an alternate to one of these prestigious groups. Additionally, 38 WCS students were chosen for the All-State Band or Orchestra. Last year, 182 WCS students were selected for a Mid-State Band or Orchestra, and 37 students received All-State status.

“Our students continue to achieve high levels of excellence at the Middle Tennessee Region and State levels,” said WCS Fine Arts Director Mark Kinzer. “Achievements such as this develop the whole student as well as open the doors for scholarships and performance opportunities beyond the school building.”

Students in the Mid-State Bands were scheduled to perform January 6-8, 2022, at Middle Tennessee State University. However, the weather forecast for Thursday and Friday has become problematic for the hosting of the Mid-State Band Clinic event this coming weekend. Based on that forecast, the Middle Tennessee School Band and Orchestra Association have decided to postpone to January 20-22.

Mid-State Jazz and Orchestra students will perform January 13-15, 2022, at Blackman Middle and High schools. The All-State Weekend event will take place April 27-30, 2022, at the Gaylord Opryland Hotel in Nashville.

For more information about the performances, visit the

Middle Tennessee School Band and Orchestra Association (MTSBOA) website.

Click here for the full list of students!