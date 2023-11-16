WCS Students Join Mid, All-State Choirs

More than 100 students earned their place on the Tennessee Freshmen, Mid-State and All-State Choirs.

In addition to being part of the Mid-State Choirs, 30 WCS students were selected for the Tennessee Music Education Association’s All-State Choirs. Twenty-one students were chosen as alternates.

“We are proud that Ravenwood Choirs had the most students selected for Mid-State in the whole district and the third most students selected in the entire state,” said RHS choir director Rose Hellmers. This is a huge accomplishment, and I think all our students district-wide deserve recognition.”

To join the choirs, students learned the required pieces of music and submitted a cut of each piece for adjudication. The judges, made up of teachers and members of the Middle Tennessee Vocal Association (MTVA), followed a rubric to select students for each choir.

Students in the Freshmen Honor Choir will perform on January 25 at Belle Aire Baptist Church in Murfreesboro. The All-State Weekend event will take place April 10-13 at the Gaylord Opryland Hotel in Nashville.

Congratulations to all the students listed below. This information was provided by WCS choir directors.

Brentwood High School Tatum Avrit Mid-State TTBB All-State SATB

Brentwood High School Anjali Babu Mid-State SSAA All-State SATB Alternate 4

Brentwood High School Addison Bracy Mid-State SATB All-State SSAA

Brentwood High School Rachel Buck Mid-State SSAA

Brentwood High School Jackson Campbell Mid-State SATB All-State TTBB Alternate 1

Brentwood High School Lily Donaldson Mid-State SSAA

Brentwood High School Isabella Doyle Mid-State SSAA All-State SSAA

Brentwood High School Sam Holt Mid-State SATB All-State TTBB

Brentwood High School Amara King Mid-State SSAA

Brentwood High School Anna McCarthy Freshmen SSAA

Brentwood High School Caleb Miele Mid-State TTBB All-State SATB Alternate 2

Brentwood High School Brenna Moore Freshmen SSAA

Brentwood High School Emmaclaire Moore Freshmen SSAA

Brentwood High School Alyson O’Connor Mid-State TTBB All-State SATB Alternate 2

Brentwood High School Jamie Pierre Mid-State SSAA

Brentwood High School Jimmy Robison Freshmen SATB

Brentwood High School Celete Schmicker Freshmen SATB

Brentwood High School Reagan Schmicker Mid-State SATB All-State SSAA

Brentwood High School Kate Smith Mid-State SATB All-State SSAA

Brentwood High School Evelyn Spears Mid-State SATB All-State SSAA

Brentwood High School Brooks Wheeler Mid-State SATB All-State TTBB

Brentwood High School Trey Wilkins Mid-State TTBB

Centennial High School Noah Aitchison Mid-State SATB

Centennial High School Nassim Akbari Mid-State SATB All-State SSAA

Centennial High School Andrew Barre Mid-State SATB All-State TTBB Alternate 3

Centennial High School Claire Billingsley Mid-State SATB

Centennial High School Simon Bruinsma Mid-State SATB All-State TTBB Alternate 2

Centennial High School Katrina Brukl Mid-State SSAA All-State SSAA

Centennial High School Emma Cleary Mid-State SSAA

Centennial High School Luke Cooper Mid-State TTBB All-State SATB

Centennial High School Mark Dilling Freshmen SATB

Centennial High School Allison Henschel Mid-State SSAA

Centennial High School Alexandria Hooks Mid-State SSAA

Centennial High School Jackson Ives Freshmen SATB

Centennial High School Alex Kee Mid-State TTBB

Centennial High School Rachel Largen Mid-State SSAA All-State SATB Alternate 3

Centennial High School Abigail Levy Mid-State SSAA All-State SATB

Centennial High School Savannah Meinert Mid-State SATB All-State SSAA

Centennial High School Eva Muterspaugh Mid-State SATB All-State SSAA Alternate 5

Centennial High School Anna Myrick Mid-State SSAA

Centennial High School Lacey Reed Mid-State SSAA

Centennial High School Charlotte Roselin Mid-State SATB All-State SSAA

Centennial High School Katie Ross Freshmen SSAA

Centennial High School Barrett Scott Mid-State SATB All-State TTBB

Centennial High School Ella Seely Mid-State SSAA All-State SATB

Centennial High School Karina Tuttle Mid-State SATB All-State SSAA Alternate 4

Centennial High School Bradley Vilendrer Mid-State TTBB

Centennial High School alex woods Mid-State TTBB

Franklin High School Jade Horne Mid-State SSAA

Franklin High School Jacob Volker Mid-State TTBB All-State TTBB

Fred J Page High School Elliana Greeno Mid-State SATB All-State SSAA Alternate 3

Fred J Page High School Riley Osburn Mid-State SSAA

Fred J Page High School Peter Singletary Mid-State TTBB All-State SATB

Nolensville High School Will Brown Freshmen SATB

Nolensville High School Ava Cate Freshmen SATB

Nolensville High School William Coey Mid-State TTBB All-State SATB

Nolensville High School David Fik Mid-State SATB

Nolensville High School Hailey Grant Freshmen SATB

Nolensville High School Kayla Hanslow Mid-State SSAA All-State SATB Alternate 5

Nolensville High School Campbell Johnson Freshmen SATB

Nolensville High School Layla McKinney Mid-State SATB All-State TTBB

Nolensville High School Grant Moore Mid-State SATB

Nolensville High School Faith Patton Freshmen SSAA

Nolensville High School Evan Pinkston Mid-State SATB All-State TTBB Alternate 4

Nolensville High School Daisy Pisapia Mid-State SSAA All-State SATB

Nolensville High School Elia Pyper Mid-State SSAA All-State SATB Alternate 5

Nolensville High School Whitney Reamer Mid-State SSAA

Nolensville High School Brennan Riggs Mid-State SATB All-State TTBB Alternate 5

Nolensville High School Samuel Simonsen Mid-State TTBB

Nolensville High School Luke Spivey Freshmen SSAA

Nolensville High School Maxwell Steuart Freshmen SATB

Nolensville High School Lauren Tappel Freshmen SSAA

Nolensville High School Annaross Wetzel Mid-State SATB All-State SSAA Alternate 3

Ravenwood High School Ashi Agarwal Mid-State SSAA

Ravenwood High School Hank Bynum Mid-State SATB

Ravenwood High School JT Castleberry Mid-State TTBB All-State SATB Alternate 5

Ravenwood High School Caitlin Cherukuri Mid-State SSAA

Ravenwood High School Lyla DeHaven Freshmen SSAA

Ravenwood High School Addison Dempsey Freshmen SSAA

Ravenwood High School Faith Dengate Mid-State SSAA All-State SATB

Ravenwood High School Luke Elssmann Freshmen SATB

Ravenwood High School Liam Fissell Mid-State SATB

Ravenwood High School Xander Foote Mid-State SATB All-State TTBB

Ravenwood High School Amelia Huang Freshmen SSAA

Ravenwood High School Grace Kovach Freshmen SATB

Ravenwood High School Ali Lee Mid-State SSAA

Ravenwood High School Neil Lokhande Freshmen SATB

Ravenwood High School Aiden McIntosh Freshmen SATB

Ravenwood High School Eli Miller Mid-State TTBB All-State SATB Alternate 2

Ravenwood High School Gabby Miller Mid-State SATB All-State SSAA

Ravenwood High School Koena Mukherjee Mid-State SSAA All-State SSAA

Ravenwood High School Jack O’Dell Mid-State SATB All-State TTBB Alternate 2

Ravenwood High School Kendra Patton Mid-State SSAA

Ravenwood High School Drew Porter Freshmen SATB

Ravenwood High School Kathryn Porter Mid-State SSAA All-State SATB

Ravenwood High School Kadence Robinson Freshmen SSAA

Ravenwood High School Adison Rodgers Mid-State SSAA

Ravenwood High School Lizzie Rowan Mid-State SSAA All-State SSAA

Ravenwood High School Michael Russell Freshmen SATB

Ravenwood High School Avery Simmons Freshmen SSAA

Ravenwood High School Sarah Smith Mid-State SATB

Ravenwood High School Mary Weeks Mid-State SSAA All-State SATB Alternate 1

Summit High School Zach Ariotti Mid-State TTBB

Summit High School Venus Baker Mid-State SSAA

Summit High School Lakyn Canada Mid-State SSAA

Summit High School Lacey Crosslin Mid-State SATB

Summit High School Emily Derrick Mid-State SATB All-State SSAA

Summit High School Olivia Elston Mid-State SSAA

Summit High School Zoe Grimes Mid-State SATB All-State SSAA Alternate 2

Summit High School Missy Hoggard Mid-State SSAA All-State SATB

Summit High School Nate Hoggard Mid-State SATB All-State TTBB

Summit High School Aiden Johnson Mid-State TTBB

Summit High School Solveig Levang Mid-State SSAA

Summit High School Olivia Mangold Mid-State SSAA

Summit High School Cameron McCarthy Mid-State SATB

Summit High School Gabby Phillips Mid-State SSAA

Summit High School Violet Taft Freshmen SSAA

Summit High School Landon Wilson Mid-State SATB All-State TTBB Alternate 1

