WCS Students Join Mid, All-State Choirs

More than 100 students earned their place on the Tennessee Freshmen, Mid-State and All-State Choirs.
In addition to being part of the Mid-State Choirs, 30 WCS students were selected for the Tennessee Music Education Association’s All-State Choirs. Twenty-one students were chosen as alternates.
“We are proud that Ravenwood Choirs had the most students selected for Mid-State in the whole district and the third most students selected in the entire state,” said RHS choir director Rose Hellmers. This is a huge accomplishment, and I think all our students district-wide deserve recognition.”
To join the choirs, students learned the required pieces of music and submitted a cut of each piece for adjudication. The judges, made up of teachers and members of the Middle Tennessee Vocal Association (MTVA), followed a rubric to select students for each choir.
Students in the Freshmen Honor Choir will perform on January 25 at Belle Aire Baptist Church in Murfreesboro. The All-State Weekend event will take place April 10-13 at the Gaylord Opryland Hotel in Nashville.
Congratulations to all the students listed below. This information was provided by WCS choir directors.
Brentwood High School Tatum Avrit Mid-State TTBB All-State SATB
Brentwood High School Anjali Babu Mid-State SSAA All-State SATB Alternate 4
Brentwood High School Addison Bracy Mid-State SATB All-State SSAA
Brentwood High School Rachel Buck Mid-State SSAA
Brentwood High School Jackson Campbell Mid-State SATB All-State TTBB Alternate 1
Brentwood High School Lily Donaldson Mid-State SSAA
Brentwood High School Isabella Doyle Mid-State SSAA All-State SSAA
Brentwood High School Sam Holt Mid-State SATB All-State TTBB
Brentwood High School Amara King Mid-State SSAA
Brentwood High School Anna McCarthy Freshmen SSAA
Brentwood High School Caleb Miele Mid-State TTBB All-State SATB Alternate 2
Brentwood High School Brenna Moore Freshmen SSAA
Brentwood High School Emmaclaire Moore Freshmen SSAA
Brentwood High School Alyson O’Connor Mid-State TTBB All-State SATB Alternate 2
Brentwood High School Jamie Pierre Mid-State SSAA
Brentwood High School Jimmy Robison Freshmen SATB
Brentwood High School Celete Schmicker Freshmen SATB
Brentwood High School Reagan Schmicker Mid-State SATB All-State SSAA
Brentwood High School Kate Smith Mid-State SATB All-State SSAA
Brentwood High School Evelyn Spears Mid-State SATB All-State SSAA
Brentwood High School Brooks Wheeler Mid-State SATB All-State TTBB
Brentwood High School Trey Wilkins Mid-State TTBB
Centennial High School Noah Aitchison Mid-State SATB
Centennial High School Nassim Akbari Mid-State SATB All-State SSAA
Centennial High School Andrew Barre Mid-State SATB All-State TTBB Alternate 3
Centennial High School Claire Billingsley Mid-State SATB
Centennial High School Simon Bruinsma Mid-State SATB All-State TTBB Alternate 2
Centennial High School Katrina Brukl Mid-State SSAA All-State SSAA
Centennial High School Emma Cleary Mid-State SSAA
Centennial High School Luke Cooper Mid-State TTBB All-State SATB
Centennial High School Mark Dilling Freshmen SATB
Centennial High School Allison Henschel Mid-State SSAA
Centennial High School Alexandria Hooks Mid-State SSAA
Centennial High School Jackson Ives Freshmen SATB
Centennial High School Alex Kee Mid-State TTBB
Centennial High School Rachel Largen Mid-State SSAA All-State SATB Alternate 3
Centennial High School Abigail Levy Mid-State SSAA All-State SATB
Centennial High School Savannah Meinert Mid-State SATB All-State SSAA
Centennial High School Eva Muterspaugh Mid-State SATB All-State SSAA Alternate 5
Centennial High School Anna Myrick Mid-State SSAA
Centennial High School Lacey Reed Mid-State SSAA
Centennial High School Charlotte Roselin Mid-State SATB All-State SSAA
Centennial High School Katie Ross Freshmen SSAA
Centennial High School Barrett Scott Mid-State SATB All-State TTBB
Centennial High School Ella Seely Mid-State SSAA All-State SATB
Centennial High School Karina Tuttle Mid-State SATB All-State SSAA Alternate 4
Centennial High School Bradley Vilendrer Mid-State TTBB
Centennial High School alex woods Mid-State TTBB
Franklin High School Jade Horne Mid-State SSAA
Franklin High School Jacob Volker Mid-State TTBB All-State TTBB
Fred J Page High School Elliana Greeno Mid-State SATB All-State SSAA Alternate 3
Fred J Page High School Riley Osburn Mid-State SSAA
Fred J Page High School Peter Singletary Mid-State TTBB All-State SATB
Nolensville High School Will Brown Freshmen SATB
Nolensville High School Ava Cate Freshmen SATB
Nolensville High School William Coey Mid-State TTBB All-State SATB
Nolensville High School David Fik Mid-State SATB
Nolensville High School Hailey Grant Freshmen SATB
Nolensville High School Kayla Hanslow Mid-State SSAA All-State SATB Alternate 5
Nolensville High School Campbell Johnson Freshmen SATB
Nolensville High School Layla McKinney Mid-State SATB All-State TTBB
Nolensville High School Grant Moore Mid-State SATB
Nolensville High School Faith Patton Freshmen SSAA
Nolensville High School Evan Pinkston Mid-State SATB All-State TTBB Alternate 4
Nolensville High School Daisy Pisapia Mid-State SSAA All-State SATB
Nolensville High School Elia Pyper Mid-State SSAA All-State SATB Alternate 5
Nolensville High School Whitney Reamer Mid-State SSAA
Nolensville High School Brennan Riggs Mid-State SATB All-State TTBB Alternate 5
Nolensville High School Samuel Simonsen Mid-State TTBB
Nolensville High School Luke Spivey Freshmen SSAA
Nolensville High School Maxwell Steuart Freshmen SATB
Nolensville High School Lauren Tappel Freshmen SSAA
Nolensville High School Annaross Wetzel Mid-State SATB All-State SSAA Alternate 3
Ravenwood High School Ashi Agarwal Mid-State SSAA
Ravenwood High School Hank Bynum Mid-State SATB
Ravenwood High School JT Castleberry Mid-State TTBB All-State SATB Alternate 5
Ravenwood High School Caitlin Cherukuri Mid-State SSAA
Ravenwood High School Lyla DeHaven Freshmen SSAA
Ravenwood High School Addison Dempsey Freshmen SSAA
Ravenwood High School Faith Dengate Mid-State SSAA All-State SATB
Ravenwood High School Luke Elssmann Freshmen SATB
Ravenwood High School Liam Fissell Mid-State SATB
Ravenwood High School Xander Foote Mid-State SATB All-State TTBB
Ravenwood High School Amelia Huang Freshmen SSAA
Ravenwood High School Grace Kovach Freshmen SATB
Ravenwood High School Ali Lee Mid-State SSAA
Ravenwood High School Neil Lokhande Freshmen SATB
Ravenwood High School Aiden McIntosh Freshmen SATB
Ravenwood High School Eli Miller Mid-State TTBB All-State SATB Alternate 2
Ravenwood High School Gabby Miller Mid-State SATB All-State SSAA
Ravenwood High School Koena Mukherjee Mid-State SSAA All-State SSAA
Ravenwood High School Jack O’Dell Mid-State SATB All-State TTBB Alternate 2
Ravenwood High School Kendra Patton Mid-State SSAA
Ravenwood High School Drew Porter Freshmen SATB
Ravenwood High School Kathryn Porter Mid-State SSAA All-State SATB
Ravenwood High School Kadence Robinson Freshmen SSAA
Ravenwood High School Adison Rodgers Mid-State SSAA
Ravenwood High School Lizzie Rowan Mid-State SSAA All-State SSAA
Ravenwood High School Michael Russell Freshmen SATB
Ravenwood High School Avery Simmons Freshmen SSAA
Ravenwood High School Sarah Smith Mid-State SATB
Ravenwood High School Mary Weeks Mid-State SSAA All-State SATB Alternate 1
Summit High School Zach Ariotti Mid-State TTBB
Summit High School Venus Baker Mid-State SSAA
Summit High School Lakyn Canada Mid-State SSAA
Summit High School Lacey Crosslin Mid-State SATB
Summit High School Emily Derrick Mid-State SATB All-State SSAA
Summit High School Olivia Elston Mid-State SSAA
Summit High School Zoe Grimes Mid-State SATB All-State SSAA Alternate 2
Summit High School Missy Hoggard Mid-State SSAA All-State SATB
Summit High School Nate Hoggard Mid-State SATB All-State TTBB
Summit High School Aiden Johnson Mid-State TTBB
Summit High School Solveig Levang Mid-State SSAA
Summit High School Olivia Mangold Mid-State SSAA
Summit High School Cameron McCarthy Mid-State SATB
Summit High School Gabby Phillips Mid-State SSAA
Summit High School Violet Taft Freshmen SSAA
Summit High School Landon Wilson Mid-State SATB All-State TTBB Alternate 1
Source: WCS InFocus
More School News