WCS Students Join Mid, All-State Bands, Orchestras

More than 300 WCS middle and high school musicians have earned seats in the Tennessee Mid-State and All-State Bands and Orchestras.

Thousands of students across the state auditioned, and 351 WCS students were selected or chosen as alternates to one of the ensembles. Additionally, 41 students were selected for the All-State Band or Orchestra.

Students in the Mid-State Bands will perform at the end of January, and musicians in the Mid-State Jazz, Orchestra and Percussion Ensembles will perform January 11-13 at Blackman Middle School and Blackman High School.

Students in the All-State Band and Orchestra will participate in the All-State Weekend April 10-13 at the Gaylord Opryland Hotel in Nashville. More information will be available on the Middle Tennessee School Band and Orchestra Association (MTSBOA) website.

Congratulations to the students listed here. Information was provided by WCS band and orchestra directors.

