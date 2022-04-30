WCS Students Get Inside Look at Government

Three WCS high school students are heading to the Conference of National Affairs (CONA) after being delegated at the 2022 Tennessee Youth in Government Conference.
Centennial High’s Delaney Devlin, Franklin High’s Charles Connor and Ravenwood High’s Ella Bullock-Papa received invitations to the national conference, which will take place at the beginning of July. Being delegated for the CONA is one of the highest honors a student can earn.
The Youth in Government Conference allows students in Tennessee to become government officials for a day and create bills while serving as representatives, senators, lawyers, lobbyists and more. At the conference, students could receive various honors, including Outstanding Statesperson and Outstanding Bill.
The students who received recognition at the conference are listed below.
Outstanding Statesperson
- Delaney Devlin, Centennial High
- Vinayasri Vanteru, Centennial High
- Claire Dall, Ravenwood High
- Johnathan Mover, Centennial High
- Connor Nolan, Centennial High
- Charles Conner, Franklin High
- Ethan Goldiez, Franklin High
- Megan Jenkins, Ravenwood High
- Bryanna Richards, Brentwood High
- Krish Himatsingani, Ravenwood High
- Caleb Park, Ravenwood High
- Colsen Murray, Franklin High
- Sahibpreet Bedi, Ravenwood High
- Ruby Linstroth, Franklin High
- Malvika Rao, Ravenwood High
- Sydney Doak, Ravenwood High
- Evan Hostetler, Ravenwood High
- Eddie Comey, Franklin HIgh
- Briana Doty, Franklin High
- Becca Sharman, Franklin High
- Alma Capone, Franklin High
- Ava Rice, Brentwood High
- Madeline Schafer, Ravenwood High
- Ivy Allen, Brentwood High
- Vendanto Misra, Ravenwood High
- Ridham Ohri, Franklin High
- Rinaz Jamal, Franklin High
Outstanding Bills
- Faiz Amiraly and Rex White, Ravenwood High
- Sahibpreet Bedi, Rami Ammar and Will McLean, Ravenwood High
- Ananya Antony, Claire Moser and Yuti Kale, Ravenwood High
- Krish Himatsingani, Lorena Abbate and Shrihitha Nookla, Ravenwood High
- Annika Bhargava and Mia Guiliano, Ravenwood High
- Brent Driver and Jackson Henry, Brentwood High
- Jamie Orozco, Franklin High
- Arshia Malhotra, Neha Thankigaivelan and Samyuktha Babu, Brentwood High
- Briana Doty and Laura Clymer, Franklin High
- Hemachandra Rambha, Diana Lu and Aarush Desai, Ravenwood High
- Evelyn Wang, Emily Caldwell and Charley Green, Franklin High
- Becca Sharman, Franklin High
- Muskaan Maheshwari and Tanishka Patil, Ravenwood High
- Stephie Lee and Madeline Schaefer, Ravenwood High
- Chetan Yenigalla, Vedant Misra and William Hoskins, Ravenwood High
- Kaushik Sathiyandrakumar, Rohan Kilaru and Srikar Kusumanchi, Ravenwood High
- Rinaz Jamal and Judy Hsu, Franklin High
National Affairs Delegates
- Ella Bullock-Papa, Ravenwood High
- Charles Connor, Franklin High
- Delaney Devlin, Centennial High
National Affairs Alternates
- Asha Mattu, Franklin High
- Ash Huang, Ravenwood High
- Ava Rice, Brentwood High
Ambassador Joe M. Rodgers Outstanding Servant Leader
- Ella Bullock-Papa, Ravenwood High
Outstanding Senior Brief Award
- Sharada Ghantasala and Kerigan Moore, Ravenwood High
Outstanding Senior Attorney Team
- Siona Bhattacharya and Manushri Kalasikam, Ravenwood High
Outstanding Governor’s Cabinet Member
- Abby Green, Ravenwood High
Outstanding Press Member
- McKenna Dellinger, Ravenwood High