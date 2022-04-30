WCS Students Get Inside Look at Government

Three WCS high school students are heading to the Conference of National Affairs (CONA) after being delegated at the 2022 Tennessee Youth in Government Conference.

Centennial High’s Delaney Devlin, Franklin High’s Charles Connor and Ravenwood High’s Ella Bullock-Papa received invitations to the national conference, which will take place at the beginning of July. Being delegated for the CONA is one of the highest honors a student can earn.

The Youth in Government Conference allows students in Tennessee to become government officials for a day and create bills while serving as representatives, senators, lawyers, lobbyists and more. At the conference, students could receive various honors, including Outstanding Statesperson and Outstanding Bill.

The students who received recognition at the conference are listed below.

Outstanding Statesperson

Delaney Devlin, Centennial High

Vinayasri Vanteru, Centennial High

Claire Dall, Ravenwood High

Johnathan Mover, Centennial High

Connor Nolan, Centennial High

Charles Conner, Franklin High

Ethan Goldiez, Franklin High

Megan Jenkins, Ravenwood High

Bryanna Richards, Brentwood High

Krish Himatsingani, Ravenwood High

Caleb Park, Ravenwood High

Colsen Murray, Franklin High

Sahibpreet Bedi, Ravenwood High

Ruby Linstroth, Franklin High

Malvika Rao, Ravenwood High

Sydney Doak, Ravenwood High

Evan Hostetler, Ravenwood High

Eddie Comey, Franklin HIgh

Briana Doty, Franklin High

Becca Sharman, Franklin High

Alma Capone, Franklin High

Ava Rice, Brentwood High

Madeline Schafer, Ravenwood High

Ivy Allen, Brentwood High

Vendanto Misra, Ravenwood High

Ridham Ohri, Franklin High

Rinaz Jamal, Franklin High

Outstanding Bills

Faiz Amiraly and Rex White, Ravenwood High

Sahibpreet Bedi, Rami Ammar and Will McLean, Ravenwood High

Ananya Antony, Claire Moser and Yuti Kale, Ravenwood High

Krish Himatsingani, Lorena Abbate and Shrihitha Nookla, Ravenwood High

Annika Bhargava and Mia Guiliano, Ravenwood High

Brent Driver and Jackson Henry, Brentwood High

Jamie Orozco, Franklin High

Arshia Malhotra, Neha Thankigaivelan and Samyuktha Babu, Brentwood High

Briana Doty and Laura Clymer, Franklin High

Hemachandra Rambha, Diana Lu and Aarush Desai, Ravenwood High

Evelyn Wang, Emily Caldwell and Charley Green, Franklin High

Becca Sharman, Franklin High

Muskaan Maheshwari and Tanishka Patil, Ravenwood High

Stephie Lee and Madeline Schaefer, Ravenwood High

Chetan Yenigalla, Vedant Misra and William Hoskins, Ravenwood High

Kaushik Sathiyandrakumar, Rohan Kilaru and Srikar Kusumanchi, Ravenwood High

Rinaz Jamal and Judy Hsu, Franklin High

National Affairs Delegates

Ella Bullock-Papa, Ravenwood High

Charles Connor, Franklin High

Delaney Devlin, Centennial High

National Affairs Alternates

Asha Mattu, Franklin High

Ash Huang, Ravenwood High

Ava Rice, Brentwood High

Ambassador Joe M. Rodgers Outstanding Servant Leader

Ella Bullock-Papa, Ravenwood High

Outstanding Senior Brief Award

Sharada Ghantasala and Kerigan Moore, Ravenwood High

Outstanding Senior Attorney Team

Siona Bhattacharya and Manushri Kalasikam, Ravenwood High

Outstanding Governor’s Cabinet Member

Abby Green, Ravenwood High

Outstanding Press Member