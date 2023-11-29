WCS Students Excel on October ACT

November 27, 2023 – Fourteen more WCS high school students are being recognized for earning a perfect composite score the ACT exam.

From Brentwood High, Thomas Babe, Maria Chaklasi, Ty Glenn and Grace Walter all scored a composite 36. Their classmate Natasha Villaruz earned a true 36, meaning she scored a 36 in all subject test areas.

Centennial High’s Lauren Reeves and Franklin High’s Caedmon Holland, Alexandra McDonald and Hannah Whitfield also earned a perfect composite score on the October exam.

Andrew Chatterton and Kiran Rao, both from Independence High, also join the latest group of students to score a 36 composite.

Nolensville High’s Meghan Wallace, Ravenwood High’s William Fissell and Summit High’s Megan Freemon also earned a perfect composite score.

Congratulations to all 14 students!

Source: WCS InFocus

