WCS Students Excel in Art Competition

January 30, 2024 – Students across the district are proving they are among the best high school artists in the region at the annual Middle Tennesee Regional Student Art Exhibition.
Nolensville High’s Annabelle Mullinex won Best in Show for her piece, Crossing the Street. Annabelle’s art will be on display in the Parthenon in Nashville until March and then be moved to Belmont University’s Lieu Gallery to be part of the Best of the Best exhibit.
“Students faced competition from all schools in the mid-state region, including public schools, private schools and dedicated art schools like Nashville School of the Arts,” said NHS art teacher Heather McHugh. “Our students rocked it.”
Several other WCS students also performed well in the competition. Nolensville High student Claire Tomlinson won first place in the painting category, and Ravenwood High’s Sarah Headley won first in the digital art category. The students who were recognized in their categories are listed below:
Painting
- First: Claire Tomlinson, Nolensville High
- Second: Layla Bennet, Nolensville High
- Third: Solene Muse, Brentwood High
Mixed Media
- Third: Avery Rhea Montpool, Nolensville High
- Honorable Mention: Raquel Martins, Brentwood High
Ceramics
- Second: Madeline Tompkins, Nolensville High
Sculpture
- Third: Cade Livingston, Nolensville High
Digital Art
- First: Sarah Headley, Ravenwood High
- Second: Ben Birdwell, Independence High
- Second: Allanna Moritz, Independence High
- Third: Amelia Greene, Independence High
- Honorable Mention: Vail Ensor, Independence High
- Honorable Mention: Sonia Bartos, Independence High
Photography
- Third: Gianna Rios, Independence High
Source: WCS InFocus
