WCS Students Excel in Art Competition

January 30, 2024 – Students across the district are proving they are among the best high school artists in the region at the annual Middle Tennesee Regional Student Art Exhibition.

Nolensville High’s Annabelle Mullinex won Best in Show for her piece, Crossing the Street. Annabelle’s art will be on display in the Parthenon in Nashville until March and then be moved to Belmont University’s Lieu Gallery to be part of the Best of the Best exhibit.

“Students faced competition from all schools in the mid-state region, including public schools, private schools and dedicated art schools like Nashville School of the Arts,” said NHS art teacher Heather McHugh. “Our students rocked it.”

Several other WCS students also performed well in the competition. Nolensville High student Claire Tomlinson won first place in the painting category, and Ravenwood High’s Sarah Headley won first in the digital art category. The students who were recognized in their categories are listed below:

Painting

First: Claire Tomlinson, Nolensville High

Second: Layla Bennet, Nolensville High

Third: Solene Muse, Brentwood High

Mixed Media

Third: Avery Rhea Montpool, Nolensville High

Honorable Mention: Raquel Martins, Brentwood High

Ceramics

Second: Madeline Tompkins, Nolensville High

Sculpture

Third: Cade Livingston, Nolensville High

Digital Art

First: Sarah Headley, Ravenwood High

Second: Ben Birdwell, Independence High

Second: Allanna Moritz, Independence High

Third: Amelia Greene, Independence High

Honorable Mention: Vail Ensor, Independence High

Honorable Mention: Sonia Bartos, Independence High

Photography

Third: Gianna Rios, Independence High

Source: WCS InFocus

