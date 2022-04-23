WCS Students Excel at TSA State Conference

History was made by WCS students at the 2022 Technology Student Association (TSA) State Leadership Conference.
In addition to Legacy Middle competing for the first time, Page Middle entered 26 teams, and every team placed within the top three of their competition. Page Middle was also named a Chapter of Excellence.
“These students have been active, engaged and hard-working throughout the year,” said PMS TSA adviser Colleen Lowe. “They have strengthened their skills through multiple competitions and events, and they went above and beyond in the 2021-22 season to showcase their talents and create an incredibly positive, inclusive culture in our chapter.”
Page High was also represented in the high school division. At the competition, students competed against their peers in different categories, including problem solving, innovations and inventions and cybersecurity.
The students who placed within the top three of their competition are listed below.
Middle School
Biotechnology
- First: Connor Parton, Frankie Downey and Charan Dintakurthy, Page Middle
CAD Foundations
- Third: Hudson Bartos, Legacy Middle
Career Prep
- First: Nikhil Mistry, Legacy Middle
- Third: Aidan Carter, Page Middle
Challenging Technology Issues
- First: Aparna Bindra and Frankie Downey, Page Middle
- Third: Ritika Bharathan and Malenda White, Legacy Middle
Children’s Stories
- First: Connor Parton and Shreyas Singh, Page Middle
- Third: Jadon Fosbinder, Cian Bowser, Safa Mulla, Mykayla Conlee and Aidan Carter, Page Middle
Community Service Video
- First: Janvi Sashishtha, Josie Song, Shruthi Mogan, Shruthika Kakumani, Aparna Bindra and Shamy Dintakurthy, Page Middle
Cyber Security
- First: Hudson Bartos, Legacy Middle
- Third: Connor Eischen, Page middle
Digital Photography
- First: Safa Mulla, Page Middle
Essays on Technology
- Second: Saanvi Pradham, Page Middle
Flight
- Third: Henry Slusser, Legacy Middle
Forensic Technology
- First: Janvi Vashishtha and Shruthi Mogan, Page Middle
- Second: Shruthika Kakumani and Hansika Dhondadula, Page Middle
Foundations of Informational Technology
- First: Josie Song, Page Middle
- Third: Hudson Bartos, Legacy Middle
Inventions and Innovations
- First: Saanvi Khosla, Simran Saini, Anupriya Bindra and Aryan Shaikh, Page Middle
Leadership Strategies
- First: Yui Tateuchi, Mykayla Conlee and Connor Eischen, Page Middle
- Second: Ronan Nolan, Charan Dintakurthy and Huntley Peck, Page Middle
- Third: Ben Crim, Nikhil Mistry and Emily Chambless, Legacy Middle
Mass Production
- First: Gabriele Redding, Hansika Dhonadula, Wyatt Elder and Yui Tateuchi, Page Middle
- Second: Daniel Baugh, Dash McLeod and Kai Schwab, Legacy Middle
Mechanical Engineering
- First: Yui Tateuchi, Huntley Peck and Wyatt Elder, Page Middle
- Second: Edie Chapman, Daniel Baugh and Ritika Bharathan, Legacy Middle
- Third: Krishna Deepak, Varenya Nemmani and Malenda White, Legacy Middle
Medical Technology
- Second: Ben Crim, Mary Hanahan and Nikhil Mistry, Legacy Middle
Off the Grid
- First: Shamyu Dintakurthy, Saanvi Pradham and Aryan Shaikh, Page Middle
- Third: Yui Tateuchi, Huntley Peck and Wyatt Elder, Page Middle
Prepared Speech
- First: Aparna Bindra, Page Middle
- Third: Anupriya Bindra, Page Middle
Problem Solving
- Second: Logan Rivers and Chris Wright, Legacy Middle
Promotional Marketing
- First: Simran Saini, Page Middle
- Second: Nikhil Mistry, Legacy Middle
- Third: Shreyas Singh, Page Middle
STEM Animation
- First: Emily Chambless, Ben Crim, Carson Vance and Malenda White, Legacy Middle
Structural Engineering
- First: Ben Crim and Carson Vance, Legacy Middle
Tech Bowl
- First: Shruthi Mogan, Josie Song and Shruthika Kakumani, Page Middle
Technical Design
- First: Cian Bowser and Aryan Shaikh, Page Middle
Vex IQ
- First: Mykayla Conlee, Aidan Carter and Jadon Fosbinder, Page Middle
Video Game Design
- Second: Daniel Baugh, Dash McLeod and Kai Schwab, Legacy Middle
High School
Debating Technological Issues
- Second: Marc Stubblebine and Shankar Savaranan, Page High
Dragster Design
- Third: Simon Buhl, Page High
Engineering Design
- First: Aaditya Dundigalla, Jab Saravanan, Jackson Ulvila and Brennan Wallin, Page High
