WCS Students Excel at TSA State Conference

Photo by WCS

History was made by WCS students at the 2022 Technology Student Association (TSA) State Leadership Conference.

In addition to Legacy Middle competing for the first time, Page Middle entered 26 teams, and every team placed within the top three of their competition. Page Middle was also named a Chapter of Excellence.

“These students have been active, engaged and hard-working throughout the year,” said PMS TSA adviser Colleen Lowe. “They have strengthened their skills through multiple competitions and events, and they went above and beyond in the 2021-22 season to showcase their talents and create an incredibly positive, inclusive culture in our chapter.”

Page High was also represented in the high school division. At the competition, students competed against their peers in different categories, including problem solving, innovations and inventions and cybersecurity.

The students who placed within the top three of their competition are listed below.

Middle School

Biotechnology

  • First: Connor Parton, Frankie Downey and Charan Dintakurthy, Page Middle

CAD Foundations

  • Third: Hudson Bartos, Legacy Middle

Career Prep

  • First: Nikhil Mistry, Legacy Middle
  • Third: Aidan Carter, Page Middle

Challenging Technology Issues

  • First: Aparna Bindra and Frankie Downey, Page Middle
  • Third: Ritika Bharathan and Malenda White, Legacy Middle

Children’s Stories

  • First: Connor Parton and Shreyas Singh, Page Middle
  • Third: Jadon Fosbinder, Cian Bowser, Safa Mulla, Mykayla Conlee and Aidan Carter, Page Middle

Community Service Video

  • First: Janvi Sashishtha, Josie Song, Shruthi Mogan, Shruthika Kakumani, Aparna Bindra and Shamy Dintakurthy, Page Middle

Cyber Security

  • First: Hudson Bartos, Legacy Middle
  • Third: Connor Eischen, Page middle

Digital Photography

  • First: Safa Mulla, Page Middle

Essays on Technology

  • Second: Saanvi Pradham, Page Middle

Flight

  • Third: Henry Slusser, Legacy Middle

Forensic Technology

  • First: Janvi Vashishtha and Shruthi Mogan, Page Middle
  • Second: Shruthika Kakumani and Hansika Dhondadula, Page Middle

Foundations of Informational Technology

  • First: Josie Song, Page Middle
  • Third: Hudson Bartos, Legacy Middle

Inventions and Innovations

  • First: Saanvi Khosla, Simran Saini, Anupriya Bindra and Aryan Shaikh, Page Middle

Leadership Strategies

  • First: Yui Tateuchi, Mykayla Conlee and Connor Eischen, Page Middle
  • Second: Ronan Nolan, Charan Dintakurthy and Huntley Peck, Page Middle
  • Third: Ben Crim, Nikhil Mistry and Emily Chambless, Legacy Middle

Mass Production

  • First: Gabriele Redding, Hansika Dhonadula, Wyatt Elder and Yui Tateuchi, Page Middle
  • Second: Daniel Baugh, Dash McLeod and Kai Schwab, Legacy Middle

Mechanical Engineering

  • First: Yui Tateuchi, Huntley Peck and Wyatt Elder, Page Middle
  • Second: Edie Chapman, Daniel Baugh and Ritika Bharathan, Legacy Middle
  • Third: Krishna Deepak, Varenya Nemmani and Malenda White, Legacy Middle

Medical Technology

  • Second: Ben Crim, Mary Hanahan and Nikhil Mistry, Legacy Middle

Off the Grid

  • First: Shamyu Dintakurthy, Saanvi Pradham and Aryan Shaikh, Page Middle
  • Third: Yui Tateuchi, Huntley Peck and Wyatt Elder, Page Middle

Prepared Speech

  • First: Aparna Bindra, Page Middle
  • Third: Anupriya Bindra, Page Middle

Problem Solving

  • Second: Logan Rivers and Chris Wright, Legacy Middle

Promotional Marketing

  • First: Simran Saini, Page Middle
  • Second: Nikhil Mistry, Legacy Middle
  • Third: Shreyas Singh, Page Middle

STEM Animation

  • First: Emily Chambless, Ben Crim, Carson Vance and Malenda White, Legacy Middle

Structural Engineering

  • First: Ben Crim and Carson Vance, Legacy Middle

Tech Bowl

  • First: Shruthi Mogan, Josie Song and Shruthika Kakumani, Page Middle

Technical Design

  • First: Cian Bowser and Aryan Shaikh, Page Middle

Vex IQ

  • First: Mykayla Conlee, Aidan Carter and Jadon Fosbinder, Page Middle

Video Game Design

  • Second: Daniel Baugh, Dash McLeod and Kai Schwab, Legacy Middle

High School

Debating Technological Issues

  • Second: Marc Stubblebine and Shankar Savaranan, Page High

Dragster Design

  • Third: Simon Buhl, Page High

Engineering Design

  • First: Aaditya Dundigalla, Jab Saravanan, Jackson Ulvila and Brennan Wallin, Page High

