WCS Students Excel at TSA State Conference

History was made by WCS students at the 2022 Technology Student Association (TSA) State Leadership Conference.

In addition to Legacy Middle competing for the first time, Page Middle entered 26 teams, and every team placed within the top three of their competition. Page Middle was also named a Chapter of Excellence.

“These students have been active, engaged and hard-working throughout the year,” said PMS TSA adviser Colleen Lowe. “They have strengthened their skills through multiple competitions and events, and they went above and beyond in the 2021-22 season to showcase their talents and create an incredibly positive, inclusive culture in our chapter.”

Page High was also represented in the high school division. At the competition, students competed against their peers in different categories, including problem solving, innovations and inventions and cybersecurity.

The students who placed within the top three of their competition are listed below.

Middle School

Biotechnology First: Connor Parton, Frankie Downey and Charan Dintakurthy, Page Middle CAD Foundations Third: Hudson Bartos, Legacy Middle Career Prep First: Nikhil Mistry, Legacy Middle

Third: Aidan Carter, Page Middle Challenging Technology Issues First: Aparna Bindra and Frankie Downey, Page Middle

Third: Ritika Bharathan and Malenda White, Legacy Middle Children’s Stories First: Connor Parton and Shreyas Singh, Page Middle

Third: Jadon Fosbinder, Cian Bowser, Safa Mulla, Mykayla Conlee and Aidan Carter, Page Middle Community Service Video First: Janvi Sashishtha, Josie Song, Shruthi Mogan, Shruthika Kakumani, Aparna Bindra and Shamy Dintakurthy, Page Middle Cyber Security First: Hudson Bartos, Legacy Middle

Third: Connor Eischen, Page middle Digital Photography First: Safa Mulla, Page Middle Essays on Technology Second: Saanvi Pradham, Page Middle Flight Third: Henry Slusser, Legacy Middle Forensic Technology First: Janvi Vashishtha and Shruthi Mogan, Page Middle

Second: Shruthika Kakumani and Hansika Dhondadula, Page Middle Foundations of Informational Technology First: Josie Song, Page Middle

Third: Hudson Bartos, Legacy Middle Inventions and Innovations First: Saanvi Khosla, Simran Saini, Anupriya Bindra and Aryan Shaikh, Page Middle Leadership Strategies First: Yui Tateuchi, Mykayla Conlee and Connor Eischen, Page Middle

Second: Ronan Nolan, Charan Dintakurthy and Huntley Peck, Page Middle

Third: Ben Crim, Nikhil Mistry and Emily Chambless, Legacy Middle Mass Production First: Gabriele Redding, Hansika Dhonadula, Wyatt Elder and Yui Tateuchi, Page Middle

Second: Daniel Baugh, Dash McLeod and Kai Schwab, Legacy Middle Mechanical Engineering First: Yui Tateuchi, Huntley Peck and Wyatt Elder, Page Middle

Second: Edie Chapman, Daniel Baugh and Ritika Bharathan, Legacy Middle

Third: Krishna Deepak, Varenya Nemmani and Malenda White, Legacy Middle Medical Technology Second: Ben Crim, Mary Hanahan and Nikhil Mistry, Legacy Middle Off the Grid First: Shamyu Dintakurthy, Saanvi Pradham and Aryan Shaikh, Page Middle

Third: Yui Tateuchi, Huntley Peck and Wyatt Elder, Page Middle Prepared Speech First: Aparna Bindra, Page Middle

Third: Anupriya Bindra, Page Middle Problem Solving Second: Logan Rivers and Chris Wright, Legacy Middle Promotional Marketing First: Simran Saini, Page Middle

Second: Nikhil Mistry, Legacy Middle

Third: Shreyas Singh, Page Middle STEM Animation First: Emily Chambless, Ben Crim, Carson Vance and Malenda White, Legacy Middle Structural Engineering First: Ben Crim and Carson Vance, Legacy Middle Tech Bowl First: Shruthi Mogan, Josie Song and Shruthika Kakumani, Page Middle Technical Design First: Cian Bowser and Aryan Shaikh, Page Middle Vex IQ First: Mykayla Conlee, Aidan Carter and Jadon Fosbinder, Page Middle Video Game Design Second: Daniel Baugh, Dash McLeod and Kai Schwab, Legacy Middle High School Debating Technological Issues Second: Marc Stubblebine and Shankar Savaranan, Page High Dragster Design Third: Simon Buhl, Page High Engineering Design First: Aaditya Dundigalla, Jab Saravanan, Jackson Ulvila and Brennan Wallin, Page High

