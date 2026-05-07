WCS Students Excel at State Science Olympiad

Students from several Williamson County schools proudly represented the district at the 2026 Tennessee State Science Olympiad on April 18.

Placing third overall, Ravenwood High students took home five first-place individual awards in Division C of the competition. Srinika Narayanan and Samantha Tatalovich won the Anatomy and Physiology category; Alexander Giannakoulias and Aarush Tiyyagura won the Circuit Lab category; Vicky Lin and Joanna Qi won the Entomology category; Alexander Giannakoulias and Nicholas Giannakoulias won the Remote Sensing category; and Grady Landry and Amrutha Sree Murahari won the Robot Tour category. Their adviser is Avrill Buerstetta.

Page High students also competed and finished the tournament with two first-place wins. Bailey Murray and Shamyu Dintakurthy placed first in the Bungee Drop category, and John Hollister and Andrew Moore placed first in the Engineering CAD category. Their adviser is Michael Duplessis.

Brentwood High students also participated in the competition and placed sixth in two categories. Their adviser is Patrick White.

Page, Sunset and Woodland middle schools took part in the Division B competition.

The Science Olympiad is an organization devoted to improving the quality of science education. Groups of students develop their teamwork throughout the year before competing in regional tournaments. The top teams in each division advance to the State tournament to participate in competitive events, which may require students to possess knowledge of scientific concepts, understand scientific processes or be able to perform certain skills. At the State tournament, the top team in each division advances to the Science Olympiad National Tournament.

Congratulations to the students who placed in the top six of their categories:

Middle School, Division B

Boomilever

Sixth: Grant Schwartz and Liam Sifain, Sunset Middle

Codebusters

Sixth: Aditi Shankar, Nidhi Pawar and Ameya Manu, Page Middle

Disease Detective

Fourth: Divya Tiriveedhi and Elise Rison, Sunset Middle

Dynamic Planet

Fifth: Myra Nazib and Evan Perry, Page Middle

Entomology

Fourth: Blakely Smith and Ameya Manu, Page Middle

Heredity

Fourth: Tanishka Kalbandey and Mirva Patel, Woodland Middle

Hovercraft

Fourth: Ayaan Anand and Krithik Sathiyandrakumar, Woodland Middle

Fifth: Atticus Schoonover, Page Middle

Meteorlogy

Fifth: Danish Usman and Kai Amosun, Sunset Middle

Potions and Poisons

Sixth: Dea Ashar and Elise Rison, Sunset Middle

Remote Sensing

Second: Kai Amosun and Pramod Kodali, Sunset Middle

Fifth: Atticus Schoonover, Blakely Smith and Saesha Gupta, Page Middle

Rocks and Minerals

Fourth: Benjamin Paiva and Blakely Smith, Page Middle

Scrambler

Sixth: Priyanshu Kolhe and Ethan Olson, Page Middle

Solar System

Fourth: Danish Usman and Kai Amosun, Sunset Middle

High School, Division C

Anatomy and Physiology

First: Srinithi Narayanan and Samantha Tatalovich, Ravenwood High

Astronomy

Second, Alexander Giannakoulias and Aarush Tiyyagura, Ravenwood High

Boomilever

Second: Grady Landry and Gwen Moser, Ravenwood High

Grady Landry and Gwen Moser, Ravenwood High Sixth: Jayani Palla and Srinivasa Pranav Adadi, Brentwood High

Bungee Drop

First: Bailey Murray and Shamyu Dintakurthy, Page High

Second: Harshita Nallaka and Siddharth Sarmalkar, Ravenwood High

Chemistry Lab

Sixth: Anish Kodali and Samantha Tatalovich, Ravenwood High

Circuit Lab

First: Alexander Giannakoulias and Aarush Tiyyagura, Ravenwood High

Second: Shivam Bhardwaj and Everett Baurle, Page High

Codebusters

Fourth: Anish Kodali, Harshita Nallaka and Aarush Tiyyagura, Ravenwood High

Designer Genes

Fourth: Sophia Lin and Samantha Tatalovich, Ravenwood High

Sixth: Saanvi Khosla and Hailee Berry, Page High

Disease Detectives

Fourth: Faiza Mohamed and Srinithi Narayanan, Ravenwood High

Sixth: Claire Zhang and Audrey Zhang, Brentwood High

Engineering CAD

First: John Hollister and Andrew Moore, Page High

Second: Gwen Moser and Amrutha Sree Murahari, Ravenwood High

Entomology

First: Vicky Lin and Joanna Qi, Ravenwood High

Experimental Design

Second: Sophia Lin, Harshita Nallaka and Srinithi Narayanan, Ravenwood High

Forensics

Fourth: Sophia Lin and Vicky Lin, Ravenwood High

Helicopter

Second: Grady Landry and Gwen Moser, Ravenwood High

Hovercraft

Fifth: Evan Moore and Everett Baurle, Page High

Machines

Third: Evan Moore and Anshul Bera, Page High

Fifth: Sarmalkar and Aarush Tiyyagura, Ravenwood High

Materials Science

Second: Nicholas Giannakoulias and Anish Kodali, Ravenwood High

Remote Sensing

First: Alexander Giannakoulias and Nicholas Giannakoulias, Ravenwood High

Robot Tour

First: Grady Landry and Amrutha Sree Murahari, Ravenwood High

Fourth: Evan Moore and Shivam Bhardwaj, Page High

Water Quality

Third: Nicholas Giannakoulias and Joanna Qi, Ravenwood High

Source: WCS

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