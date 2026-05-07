WCS Students Excel at State Science Olympiad

Students from several Williamson County schools proudly represented the district at the 2026 Tennessee State Science Olympiad on April 18.
Placing third overall, Ravenwood High students took home five first-place individual awards in Division C of the competition. Srinika Narayanan and Samantha Tatalovich won the Anatomy and Physiology category; Alexander Giannakoulias and Aarush Tiyyagura won the Circuit Lab category; Vicky Lin and Joanna Qi won the Entomology category; Alexander Giannakoulias and Nicholas Giannakoulias won the Remote Sensing category; and Grady Landry and Amrutha Sree Murahari won the Robot Tour category. Their adviser is Avrill Buerstetta.
Page High students also competed and finished the tournament with two first-place wins. Bailey Murray and Shamyu Dintakurthy placed first in the Bungee Drop category, and John Hollister and Andrew Moore placed first in the Engineering CAD category. Their adviser is Michael Duplessis.
Brentwood High students also participated in the competition and placed sixth in two categories. Their adviser is Patrick White.
Page, Sunset and Woodland middle schools took part in the Division B competition.
The Science Olympiad is an organization devoted to improving the quality of science education. Groups of students develop their teamwork throughout the year before competing in regional tournaments. The top teams in each division advance to the State tournament to participate in competitive events, which may require students to possess knowledge of scientific concepts, understand scientific processes or be able to perform certain skills. At the State tournament, the top team in each division advances to the Science Olympiad National Tournament.
Congratulations to the students who placed in the top six of their categories:
Middle School, Division B
Boomilever
- Sixth: Grant Schwartz and Liam Sifain, Sunset Middle
Codebusters
- Sixth: Aditi Shankar, Nidhi Pawar and Ameya Manu, Page Middle
Disease Detective
- Fourth: Divya Tiriveedhi and Elise Rison, Sunset Middle
Dynamic Planet
- Fifth: Myra Nazib and Evan Perry, Page Middle
Entomology
- Fourth: Blakely Smith and Ameya Manu, Page Middle
Heredity
- Fourth: Tanishka Kalbandey and Mirva Patel, Woodland Middle
Hovercraft
- Fourth: Ayaan Anand and Krithik Sathiyandrakumar, Woodland Middle
- Fifth: Atticus Schoonover, Page Middle
Meteorlogy
- Fifth: Danish Usman and Kai Amosun, Sunset Middle
Potions and Poisons
- Sixth: Dea Ashar and Elise Rison, Sunset Middle
Remote Sensing
- Second: Kai Amosun and Pramod Kodali, Sunset Middle
- Fifth: Atticus Schoonover, Blakely Smith and Saesha Gupta, Page Middle
Rocks and Minerals
- Fourth: Benjamin Paiva and Blakely Smith, Page Middle
Scrambler
- Sixth: Priyanshu Kolhe and Ethan Olson, Page Middle
Solar System
- Fourth: Danish Usman and Kai Amosun, Sunset Middle
High School, Division C
Anatomy and Physiology
- First: Srinithi Narayanan and Samantha Tatalovich, Ravenwood High
Astronomy
- Second, Alexander Giannakoulias and Aarush Tiyyagura, Ravenwood High
Boomilever
- Second: Grady Landry and Gwen Moser, Ravenwood High
- Sixth: Jayani Palla and Srinivasa Pranav Adadi, Brentwood High
Bungee Drop
- First: Bailey Murray and Shamyu Dintakurthy, Page High
- Second: Harshita Nallaka and Siddharth Sarmalkar, Ravenwood High
Chemistry Lab
- Sixth: Anish Kodali and Samantha Tatalovich, Ravenwood High
Circuit Lab
- First: Alexander Giannakoulias and Aarush Tiyyagura, Ravenwood High
- Second: Shivam Bhardwaj and Everett Baurle, Page High
Codebusters
- Fourth: Anish Kodali, Harshita Nallaka and Aarush Tiyyagura, Ravenwood High
Designer Genes
- Fourth: Sophia Lin and Samantha Tatalovich, Ravenwood High
- Sixth: Saanvi Khosla and Hailee Berry, Page High
Disease Detectives
- Fourth: Faiza Mohamed and Srinithi Narayanan, Ravenwood High
- Sixth: Claire Zhang and Audrey Zhang, Brentwood High
Engineering CAD
- First: John Hollister and Andrew Moore, Page High
- Second: Gwen Moser and Amrutha Sree Murahari, Ravenwood High
Entomology
- First: Vicky Lin and Joanna Qi, Ravenwood High
Experimental Design
- Second: Sophia Lin, Harshita Nallaka and Srinithi Narayanan, Ravenwood High
Forensics
- Fourth: Sophia Lin and Vicky Lin, Ravenwood High
Helicopter
- Second: Grady Landry and Gwen Moser, Ravenwood High
Hovercraft
- Fifth: Evan Moore and Everett Baurle, Page High
Machines
- Third: Evan Moore and Anshul Bera, Page High
- Fifth: Sarmalkar and Aarush Tiyyagura, Ravenwood High
Materials Science
- Second: Nicholas Giannakoulias and Anish Kodali, Ravenwood High
Remote Sensing
- First: Alexander Giannakoulias and Nicholas Giannakoulias, Ravenwood High
Robot Tour
- First: Grady Landry and Amrutha Sree Murahari, Ravenwood High
- Fourth: Evan Moore and Shivam Bhardwaj, Page High
Water Quality
- Third: Nicholas Giannakoulias and Joanna Qi, Ravenwood High
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