WCS Students Excel at Middle Tennessee Science and Engineering Fair

Williamson County high school students are showing off their scientific knowledge at the Middle Tennessee Science and Engineering Fair (MTSEF).

Brentwood High’s Charlotte Landman placed first in the chemistry category and was selected as the alternate grand prize winner. She received a plaque and a cash prize for the category win and a trophy and cash award as the alternate grand prize winner. Charlotte also received the Innovation Award and placed second in the American Chemical Society – Nashville Section Chemistry Award category. Both of those awards came with a cash prize. Charlotte’s teacher is Dr. Roberto Marrero.

“Charlotte values learning and takes advantage of presentation materials and activities in the classroom in her quest for greater understanding of concepts and processes,” said Marrero. “She grasps new ideas quickly, has an open mind in a diverse setting and argues persuasively based on evidence. She is among those top Tennessee high school students that I have had the privilege to teach.”

Another Brentwood High student, Jason Wang, placed first in the cellular and molecular biology category and received a plaque and a cash prize for his success. Jason also won the Regeneron Biomedical Science Award as well as an additional award package. Jason’s teacher is Rachel Lytle.

“Jason is one of the top students I have ever taught in my nine years of teaching advanced courses at a rigorous high school,” Lytle said. “Jason has many strong qualities that put him at the top of his class. However, his perseverance, communication and collaboration are three qualities that can only be witnessed by being around Jason. He is more than an excellent student; he is an excellent person.”

Ravenwood High student Siona Bhattacharya placed third in the medicine and health category, for which she received a plaque and a cash prize.

For more information about the MTSEF, visit their website.

MORE SCHOOL NEWS