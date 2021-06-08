WCS Students Earn Seals of Biliteracy

Sixty-one Williamson County high school students are earning their Seals of Biliteracy from the State, which is more than triple the number of WCS students to earn it in 2020.

The Seal of Biliteracy program began in the 2019-20 school year and honors students who have a high proficiency in speaking, reading and writing in at least one language other than English. Students may earn a Silver or Gold Seal. The Silver Seal is awarded by the State, and the Gold Seal is a district award to reward students for going to the next level.

“This year we really saw what students are capable of,” said Franklin High World Language chair Valerie Bell. “These Seals certify the language skills a student has attained and provides evidence of real-world skills that are attractive to colleges and employers.”

To earn a Silver Seal, students must show evidence of English proficiency and world language proficiency through exams. A Gold Seal requires higher scores on those exams and evidence of intercultural engagement by participating in an event or opportunity that requires the use of a second language.

The Seal of Biliteracy appears on each student’s diploma. Congratulations to the students listed below:

Brentwood High: