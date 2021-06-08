WCS Students Earn Seals of Biliteracy

From WCS inFocus

By
Williamson Source
-
FHS Seal of Biliteracy

Sixty-one Williamson County high school students are earning their Seals of Biliteracy from the State, which is more than triple the number of WCS students to earn it in 2020.

The Seal of Biliteracy program began in the 2019-20 school year and honors students who have a high proficiency in speaking, reading and writing in at least one language other than English. Students may earn a Silver or Gold Seal. The Silver Seal is awarded by the State, and the Gold Seal is a district award to reward students for going to the next level.

“This year we really saw what students are capable of,” said Franklin High World Language chair Valerie Bell. “These Seals certify the language skills a student has attained and provides evidence of real-world skills that are attractive to colleges and employers.”

To earn a Silver Seal, students must show evidence of English proficiency and world language proficiency through exams. A Gold Seal requires higher scores on those exams and evidence of intercultural engagement by participating in an event or opportunity that requires the use of a second language.

The Seal of Biliteracy appears on each student’s diploma. Congratulations to the students listed below:

Brentwood High:

Gold

  • Michelle Qiu, Spanish

Silver

  • Marvin Brown, Spanish
  • Mannan Goel, Hindi
  • Bronwyn Harris, Spanish
  • Margaret Rencher, Spanish
  • Anna Sullivan, Spanish
  • Katilyn Vanderkolk, Spanish

Centennial High:

Silver

  • Kayla Burns, French
  • Sarah Cawthorne, Spanish
  • Wendy Dong, Chinese (Mandarin)
  • Elena Herrero, Spanish
  • Kate Jones, Spanish
  • Abby Knauer, French
  • Jennifer Lozano, French and Spanish
  • Lillian Para, French
  • Carter Potts, Spanish

Fairview High:

Silver

  • Marisa Jackson, Spanish
  • Apryl Johnson, Spanish

Franklin High:

Gold

  • Tommaso Capellua, Italian
  • Eileen Hsu, Spanish
  • Arman Raazzaghi, Spanish
  • Shun Wakatsuki, Japanese

Silver

  • Ethan Bendheim, Spanish
  • Romy Binstein, Hebrew
  • Madelyn Black, Spanish
  • Wesley Butler, French
  • Kayla Carneal, Spanish
  • Cori Dannemiller, Spanish
  • Annalise Dodson, Spanish
  • Emma Eikum, Spanish
  • Kimberly Embody, Spanish
  • William Foster, Spanish
  • Brooke Gorman, Spanish
  • Patrick Lama, French
  • Gwendolyn Lamb, French
  • Elizabeth Leggett, Spanish
  • Lillian LeStrange, French
  • Sacha Martiny, Spanish
  • Sophia Mathews, French
  • Melanie Miga, Spanish
  • Sara Naughton, Spanish
  • Joseph Pillans, French
  • Emerson Pope, French
  • Federico Pravettoni, Italian
  • Emily Rosebrook, Spanish
  • Brenna Swiger, French
  • Delaney Talbert, Spanish
  • Lucien Treville, Spanish
  • Ella Whatley, Spanish
  • Clarence Wheatley, Spanish

Independence High:

Gold

  • Ria Patel, Spanish

Silver

  • Joshua Cannon, Spanish
  • Mark Soriano, Spanish
  • Emma Sower, Spanish
  • Chloe Walls, Spanish
  • Hailey Rodriguez, Spanish

Nolensville High:

Silver

  • Claire Chiles, Spanish
  • Savannah Cooper, French
  • Charlie Fulton, Spanish

Summit High:

Silver

  • Nevaeh Brinson, Spanish

Offers for you

Support our publication by shopping here

Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here