WCS Students Earn National Recognition Awards

Dozens of WCS high school students have earned national recognition from the College Board.

The four National Recognition Programs – National African American Recognition Program, National Hispanic Recognition Program, National Indigenous Recognition Program and National Rural and Small Town Recognition Program – award academic honors to underrepresented students.

“These students earned this recognition because of their academic achievements in school,” said Brentwood High principal Kevin Keidel. “They’ve accomplished these milestones during an immensely demanding period of their high school careers. We couldn’t be more delighted to share this great news.”

Students apply for the program when they are in their sophomore or junior year. To earn an award, students must take eligible PSAT or Advanced Placement (AP) exams and are only eligible if they score in the top 10 percent within their state on the PSAT exams or if they score a 3 or higher on two or more AP exams.

At the time of submitting the application, students must also have at least a 3.5 GPA.

Congratulations to the students listed below:

Brentwood High Blen Hadgu

Christopher Inkum

Daniel Olopade

Lizann Akomeah

Miles Brown

Robel Awala

Stephanie Posey Franklin High Abigail Kabagambe

Brock Whittman

John Brabson

Noah Sacdalan

Vasilios Ekimogloy

Avery Bell

Isabella Vilches

Lukas Varden

Hannah Wimpy Independence High Abram Knott

Alexander Harms

Annika Drury

Ava Martin

Brayden Gonzales

Carmen Onusaitis

Christopher Martin

Dalton Shults

Drew Robertson

Elijah Sower

John Strohm

Julia Perry

Katherine Matthews

Kiran Rao

Lillian Duke

Lillian Valk

Michelle Briceno

Rory Shedd

Tessela Perry

Weston Ragan Nolensville High Adrienne Chen

Albin Brejeon

Ani Danielyan

Annabelle Mullenix

Braden Poole

Elijah Kelley

Errin James

Ethan Bennett

Isabella Conn

John Campbell

Marissa Huggett

Meghan Wallace

Melissa Duta-llangari

Mia Wells

Michael Tadrous

Molly King

Natalie Victory

Nicole Miller

Nora Romano

Ruby Douglas

William Flanigan Ravenwood High Amelia White

Dazerna Akamah

Faith Nwanso

Francesca Cerezo

Isabella Valdivia

Julian Leftwich

Mason Green

Vivian Bishop

William Parodi Summit High Boden Richardson

Constanza Araoz

Emma Parker

Jaqueline Dinwiddie

Jeremy Riggs

Kennedy Fry

Lila Dossett

Logan Michalak

Morgan Schelling

Nolan Stein

Samantha Hines

Sarah Dyk

