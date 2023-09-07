WCS Students Earn National Recognition Awards

More than 170 WCS high school students have earned national recognition from the College Board.
The four National Recognition Programs – National African American Recognition Program, National Hispanic Recognition Program, National Indigenous Recognition Program and National Rural and Small Town Recognition Program – award academic honors to underrepresented students.
Students apply for the program when they are in their sophomore or junior year. To earn an award, students must take eligible PSAT or Advanced Placement (AP) exams and are only eligible if they score in the top 10 percent within their state on the PSAT exams or if they score a 3 or higher on two or more AP exams.
At the time of submitting the application, students must also have at least a 3.5 GPA.
Congratulations to the students listed below, who have earned recognition in one or more of the four programs:
Brentwood High
- Isa Reyes
- Jewel Molina
- Sienna Nigrelli
Centennial High
- Ana Pena
- Gael Garcia Valencia
- Kennedy Johnson
- Mayson Riles
- Tolulope Anifowoshe
- Eva Muterspaugh
Franklin High
- Abigail Kabagambe
- Aeryn Hurt
- Alma Capone
- Isabella Vilches
- Lauren Cline
- Madeline Hernandez
- Nicolas Espinosa
Independence High
- Abhishek Salitri
- Abigail Troutt
- Addison Menges
- Alexandra Beazley
- Amelia Hughes
- Amelia Greene
- Andrew Chatterton
- Angelina Ciaramitaro
- Anna Gore
- Anthony Palmliden
- Ava Diplock
- Avery Griffith
- Beau-Bradley Sensing
- Benjamin Curtis
- Brayden Gonzales
- Brendan Casner
- Cesar Rager
- Charlie Reed
- Cody Rhude
- Colin Mila
- Connor Britt
- Connor Hilliard
- Dewang Sahay
- Elliot Lindsey
- Emily Dobberfuhl
- Ethan Connolly
- Fatima Gutierrez
- Gabriel Slade
- Gabrielle Gregg
- Grace Finkel
- Gracie Zongor
- Grady Guptill
- Isabella Allen
- Isabelle Mazzella
- Jackson Dilliard
- Jake Balter
- Jayne Halterman
- Jon Jackson
- Joshua Cooper
- Kennedy Aroutiounian
- Khady Ndiaye
- Lily Jones
- Luke Boudreaux
- Madeleine Crighton
- Madison Dempsey
- Makenzie Giles
- Mei Lin Konyn
- Obaidah Alsyoufi
- Patrick Whitlow
- Peyton Brandon
- Rebecca Lotz
- Rebekah Comer
- Robbie Chessor
- Robert Renner
- Ruth Rownd
- Sadie Sharp
- Sam Crim
- Sejal Verma
- Shelby Geary
- Sophia Hester
- Spencer Lyst
- Torrin Kemble
- Vivian Costigan
Nolensville High
- Abigail Cutrell
- Aidan Vick
- Andrew Dover
- Anna Glick
- Carter Henninger
- Christopher Sasaran
- Daniel Rambo
- Deepak Balamurugan
- Emory Sloniecki
- Ford Alderdice
- Hannah Poston
- Jack Brandes
- Laura Mangrum
- Lauren Sykes
- Mackenzie Bates
- Madelyn Dunn
- Mae Cravens
- Meghan Wallace
- Olivia Phegley
- Preteka Pravin
- Saimee Shin
- Sam Brewer
- William Coey
- Willow Quinn
- Zachary Hopgood
Page High
- Aarnav Mrida Varanasi
- Aiden Haack
- Akhilan Muralidharan
- Anna Hauptman
- Anna Buhl
- Campbell Downs
- Cooper Baron
- Daniel Barham
- David Delk
- Dominic Reynolds
- Gracie Satterfield
- Jude Madeline
- Kameron Fite
- Keerthana Rajesh
- Leah Rovey
- Margaret Brzica
- Meher Dara
- Molly Keagle
- Niharika Bindra
- Owen Pack
- Paul Beckhart
- Riley Osburn
- Samarth Mathur
- Saraah Zaheer
- Sarah Carneal
- Thomas Jordan
- Virginia Luo
- Xin Chen
Ravenwood High
- Alexander White
- Julian Leftwich
- Nathan Okubazgi
- Oluwaseyi Amosun
Summit High
- Adam Fraser
- Aden Rogers
- Braden Smith
- Brady Hege
- Caroline Constantine
- Chloe Barron
- Collin Jones
- Daryl Watson
- Ella Reed
- Emi Taylor
- Emma Haddon
- Ethan Hinkle
- Garrett Battenfield
- Gunner Wiencek:
- Hannah Davis
- Hudson Murphy
- Jackson Stinson
- Jacob Grady
- James Forbes
- Justus Stevenson
- Kate Soph
- Kendall Perry
- Landon Wilson
- Landon Buttrey
- Lauren Arnold
- Mahelet Morgan
- Marianger Figuera
- McKenna Orlando
- Megan Freemon
- Melissa Hoggard
- Michael Nelson
- Mikayla Stolle
- Nathan Hoffman
- Nathan Phillips
- Paul Davis
- Philip George
- Reiley Schmid
- Rose Wallace
- Spencer Gribben