WCS Students Earn National Recognition Awards

More than 170 WCS high school students have earned national recognition from the College Board.

The four National Recognition Programs – National African American Recognition Program, National Hispanic Recognition Program, National Indigenous Recognition Program and National Rural and Small Town Recognition Program – award academic honors to underrepresented students.

Students apply for the program when they are in their sophomore or junior year. To earn an award, students must take eligible PSAT or Advanced Placement (AP) exams and are only eligible if they score in the top 10 percent within their state on the PSAT exams or if they score a 3 or higher on two or more AP exams.

At the time of submitting the application, students must also have at least a 3.5 GPA.

Congratulations to the students listed below, who have earned recognition in one or more of the four programs:

Brentwood High Isa Reyes

Jewel Molina

Sienna Nigrelli Centennial High Ana Pena

Gael Garcia Valencia

Kennedy Johnson

Mayson Riles

Tolulope Anifowoshe

Eva Muterspaugh Franklin High Abigail Kabagambe

Aeryn Hurt

Alma Capone

Isabella Vilches

Lauren Cline

Madeline Hernandez

Nicolas Espinosa Independence High Abhishek Salitri

Abigail Troutt

Addison Menges

Alexandra Beazley

Amelia Hughes

Amelia Greene

Andrew Chatterton

Angelina Ciaramitaro

Anna Gore

Anthony Palmliden

Ava Diplock

Avery Griffith

Beau-Bradley Sensing

Benjamin Curtis

Brayden Gonzales

Brendan Casner

Cesar Rager

Charlie Reed

Cody Rhude

Colin Mila

Connor Britt

Connor Hilliard

Dewang Sahay

Elliot Lindsey

Emily Dobberfuhl

Ethan Connolly

Fatima Gutierrez

Gabriel Slade

Gabrielle Gregg

Grace Finkel

Gracie Zongor

Grady Guptill

Isabella Allen

Isabelle Mazzella

Jackson Dilliard

Jake Balter

Jayne Halterman

Jon Jackson

Joshua Cooper

Kennedy Aroutiounian

Khady Ndiaye

Lily Jones

Luke Boudreaux

Madeleine Crighton

Madison Dempsey

Makenzie Giles

Mei Lin Konyn

Obaidah Alsyoufi

Patrick Whitlow

Peyton Brandon

Rebecca Lotz

Rebekah Comer

Robbie Chessor

Robert Renner

Ruth Rownd

Sadie Sharp

Sam Crim

Sejal Verma

Shelby Geary

Sophia Hester

Spencer Lyst

Torrin Kemble

Vivian Costigan

Nolensville High Abigail Cutrell

Aidan Vick

Andrew Dover

Anna Glick

Carter Henninger

Christopher Sasaran

Daniel Rambo

Deepak Balamurugan

Emory Sloniecki

Ford Alderdice

Hannah Poston

Jack Brandes

Laura Mangrum

Lauren Sykes

Mackenzie Bates

Madelyn Dunn

Mae Cravens

Meghan Wallace

Olivia Phegley

Preteka Pravin

Saimee Shin

Sam Brewer

William Coey

Willow Quinn

Zachary Hopgood Page High Aarnav Mrida Varanasi

Aiden Haack

Akhilan Muralidharan

Anna Hauptman

Anna Buhl

Campbell Downs

Cooper Baron

Daniel Barham

David Delk

Dominic Reynolds

Gracie Satterfield

Jude Madeline

Kameron Fite

Keerthana Rajesh

Leah Rovey

Margaret Brzica

Meher Dara

Molly Keagle

Niharika Bindra

Owen Pack

Paul Beckhart

Riley Osburn

Samarth Mathur

Saraah Zaheer

Sarah Carneal

Thomas Jordan

Virginia Luo

Xin Chen Ravenwood High Alexander White

Julian Leftwich

Nathan Okubazgi

Oluwaseyi Amosun Summit High Adam Fraser

Aden Rogers

Braden Smith

Brady Hege

Caroline Constantine

Chloe Barron

Collin Jones

Daryl Watson

Ella Reed

Emi Taylor

Emma Haddon

Ethan Hinkle

Garrett Battenfield

Gunner Wiencek:

Hannah Davis

Hudson Murphy

Jackson Stinson

Jacob Grady

James Forbes

Justus Stevenson

Kate Soph

Kendall Perry

Landon Wilson

Landon Buttrey

Lauren Arnold

Mahelet Morgan

Marianger Figuera

McKenna Orlando

Megan Freemon

Melissa Hoggard

Michael Nelson

Mikayla Stolle

Nathan Hoffman

Nathan Phillips

Paul Davis

Philip George

Reiley Schmid

Rose Wallace

Spencer Gribben

MORE SCHOOL NEWS