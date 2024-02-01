WCS Students Earn Gold, Silver Keys at Scholastic Art Awards

Both McKenna Aquino from Renaissance High and Emmanuelle Yuan from Ravenwood High received American Visions Award nominations. The American Visions and Voices awards recognize artists’ originality, skill and the emergence of personal vision or voice. Judges from each region may select up to five works to be American Visions and Voices nominees. One nominee from each region will be selected to receive a National American Visions or Voices Medal.

“We are so proud of McKenna,” said RNHS art teacher Colleen Thornbrough. “She is an outstanding artist and has had an incredible year so far. She is creative and skilled, and her work is beautiful.”

Dozens of WCS middle and high school students also earned Gold Keys and Silver Keys at the competition. Each year, students across Middle Tennessee submit more than 1,500 works of art in a variety of categories. Gold Key winners will be considered for national awards, including Gold Medals, Silver Medals and scholarship awards.

Congratulations to the students listed below:

American Visions Nominees

McKenna Aquino, Renaissance High – City Bird

Emmanuelle Yuan, Ravenwood High – Morning Routine

Brentwood High

Gold Key

Emily Wilson

Silver Key

Ivy Chang

Callie Impoco

Gideon Shin

Ryan Shin

Honorable Mention

Callie Impoco

So Young Park

Cara Sullivan

Emily Wilson

Centennial High

Gold Key

Joshua Park

Silver Key

Joshua Park

Honorable Mention

Joshua Park

Franklin High

Gold Key

Sophie Jiang

Grace Kwon

Amelia Prugh

Avery Sledesky

Genevieve Dennis

Silver Key

Allegra Alfaro

Isaac Hancock

Sasha Kozimor

Grace Kwon

Amelia Prugh

Avery Sledesky

Honorable Mention

Eva Adcock

May Gaines

Olivia Harms

Carissa Hertz

Amelia Prugh

Avery Sledesky

Independence High

Gold Key

Hanley Ressler

Silver Key

Ike Bryan

Corinne Weller

Honorable Mention

Megan Burbage

Katy Ensor

Jean Lotz

Avery Nelson

Morgan Scholz

Olivia Weaver

Mill Creek Middle

Gold Key

Maxwell Stem

Honorable Mention

Mae White

Nolensville High

Gold Key

Eunchan Lee

Silver Key

Claire Tomlinson

Honorable Mention

Callie Earls

Harper Glendowne

Ravenwood High

Gold Key

Navy Dobson

Chloe Dobson

Gentry Faeth

Katie Fei

Caleb Park

Mia Scialdone

Davis Young

Gabrielle Yuan

Emmanuelle Yuan

Silver Key

Gabi Boduch

Luke Campbell

Lauren Cerezo

Chloe Dobson

Katie Fei

Stephie Lee

Levi Nuyens

Ananya Kanagaraj Sangeeth Priya

Mia Scialdone

Mariama Shekie

Sarah Beth Waechter

Honorable Mention

Lauren Cerezo

River Foote

Stephie Lee

Victoria Li

Ellie Park

Mariama Shekie

Ava Watts

Emmanuelle Yuan

Gabrielle Yuan

Renaissance High

Gold Key

McKenna Aquino

Lindsey Mercadante

Silver Key

Lyrik Ford

Honorable Mention

Lyrik Ford

Max Janatsch

Cora McIntosh

Sophia Nelson

Summit High

Gold Key

Gabriella Phillips

Silver Key

Kaleigh Cash

Emily Derrick

Maxwell Puckett

Cailen Turner

Honorable Mention

Beeze Binkley

Emily Derrick

Brady Hege

Chaehee Kim

Piper Warren

Olivia Wright

