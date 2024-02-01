WCS Students Earn Gold, Silver Keys at Scholastic Art Awards

Both McKenna Aquino from Renaissance High and Emmanuelle Yuan from Ravenwood High received American Visions Award nominations. The American Visions and Voices awards recognize artists’ originality, skill and the emergence of personal vision or voice. Judges from each region may select up to five works to be American Visions and Voices nominees. One nominee from each region will be selected to receive a National American Visions or Voices Medal.
“We are so proud of McKenna,” said RNHS art teacher Colleen Thornbrough. “She is an outstanding artist and has had an incredible year so far. She is creative and skilled, and her work is beautiful.”
Dozens of WCS middle and high school students also earned Gold Keys and Silver Keys at the competition. Each year, students across Middle Tennessee submit more than 1,500 works of art in a variety of categories. Gold Key winners will be considered for national awards, including Gold Medals, Silver Medals and scholarship awards.
Congratulations to the students listed below:
American Visions Nominees
- McKenna Aquino, Renaissance High – City Bird
- Emmanuelle Yuan, Ravenwood High – Morning Routine
Brentwood High
Gold Key
- Emily Wilson
Silver Key
- Ivy Chang
- Callie Impoco
- Gideon Shin
- Ryan Shin
Honorable Mention
- Callie Impoco
- So Young Park
- Cara Sullivan
- Emily Wilson
Centennial High
Gold Key
- Joshua Park
Silver Key
- Joshua Park
Honorable Mention
- Joshua Park
Franklin High
Gold Key
- Sophie Jiang
- Grace Kwon
- Amelia Prugh
- Avery Sledesky
- Genevieve Dennis
Silver Key
- Allegra Alfaro
- Isaac Hancock
- Sasha Kozimor
- Grace Kwon
- Amelia Prugh
- Avery Sledesky
Honorable Mention
- Eva Adcock
- May Gaines
- Olivia Harms
- Carissa Hertz
- Amelia Prugh
- Avery Sledesky
Independence High
Gold Key
- Hanley Ressler
Silver Key
- Ike Bryan
- Corinne Weller
Honorable Mention
- Megan Burbage
- Katy Ensor
- Jean Lotz
- Avery Nelson
- Morgan Scholz
- Olivia Weaver
Mill Creek Middle
Gold Key
- Maxwell Stem
Honorable Mention
- Mae White
Nolensville High
Gold Key
- Eunchan Lee
Silver Key
- Claire Tomlinson
Honorable Mention
- Callie Earls
- Harper Glendowne
Ravenwood High
Gold Key
- Navy Dobson
- Chloe Dobson
- Gentry Faeth
- Katie Fei
- Caleb Park
- Mia Scialdone
- Davis Young
- Gabrielle Yuan
- Emmanuelle Yuan
Silver Key
- Gabi Boduch
- Luke Campbell
- Lauren Cerezo
- Chloe Dobson
- Katie Fei
- Stephie Lee
- Levi Nuyens
- Ananya Kanagaraj Sangeeth Priya
- Mia Scialdone
- Mariama Shekie
- Sarah Beth Waechter
Honorable Mention
- Lauren Cerezo
- River Foote
- Stephie Lee
- Victoria Li
- Ellie Park
- Mariama Shekie
- Ava Watts
- Emmanuelle Yuan
- Gabrielle Yuan
Renaissance High
Gold Key
- McKenna Aquino
- Lindsey Mercadante
Silver Key
- Lyrik Ford
Honorable Mention
- Lyrik Ford
- Max Janatsch
- Cora McIntosh
- Sophia Nelson
Summit High
Gold Key
- Gabriella Phillips
Silver Key
- Kaleigh Cash
- Emily Derrick
- Maxwell Puckett
- Cailen Turner
Honorable Mention
- Beeze Binkley
- Emily Derrick
- Brady Hege
- Chaehee Kim
- Piper Warren
- Olivia Wright