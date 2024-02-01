WCS Students Earn Gold, Silver Keys at Scholastic Art Awards

By
Michael Carpenter
-
Students Earn Gold, Silver Keys at Scholastic Art Awards
Photo by WCS

Both McKenna Aquino from Renaissance High and Emmanuelle Yuan from Ravenwood High received American Visions Award nominations. The American Visions and Voices awards recognize artists’ originality, skill and the emergence of personal vision or voice. Judges from each region may select up to five works to be American Visions and Voices nominees. One nominee from each region will be selected to receive a National American Visions or Voices Medal.

“We are so proud of McKenna,” said RNHS art teacher Colleen Thornbrough. “She is an outstanding artist and has had an incredible year so far. She is creative and skilled, and her work is beautiful.”

Dozens of WCS middle and high school students also earned Gold Keys and Silver Keys at the competition. Each year, students across Middle Tennessee submit more than 1,500 works of art in a variety of categories. Gold Key winners will be considered for national awards, including Gold Medals, Silver Medals and scholarship awards.

Congratulations to the students listed below:

American Visions Nominees

  • McKenna Aquino, Renaissance High – City Bird
  • Emmanuelle Yuan, Ravenwood High – Morning Routine

Brentwood High

Gold Key

  • Emily Wilson

Silver Key

  • Ivy Chang
  • Callie Impoco
  • Gideon Shin
  • Ryan Shin

Honorable Mention

  • Callie Impoco
  • So Young Park
  • Cara Sullivan
  • Emily Wilson

Centennial High

Gold Key

  • Joshua Park

Silver Key

  • Joshua Park

Honorable Mention

  • Joshua Park

Franklin High 

Gold Key

  • Sophie Jiang
  • Grace Kwon
  • Amelia Prugh
  • Avery Sledesky
  • Genevieve Dennis

Silver Key

  • Allegra Alfaro
  • Isaac Hancock
  • Sasha Kozimor
  • Grace Kwon
  • Amelia Prugh
  • Avery Sledesky

Honorable Mention

  • Eva Adcock
  • May Gaines
  • Olivia Harms
  • Carissa Hertz
  • Amelia Prugh
  • Avery Sledesky

Independence High

Gold Key

  • Hanley Ressler

Silver Key

  • Ike Bryan
  • Corinne Weller

Honorable Mention

  • Megan Burbage
  • Katy Ensor
  • Jean Lotz
  • Avery Nelson
  • Morgan Scholz
  • Olivia Weaver

Mill Creek Middle

Gold Key

  • Maxwell Stem

Honorable Mention

  • Mae White

Nolensville High

Gold Key

  • Eunchan Lee

Silver Key

  • Claire Tomlinson

Honorable Mention

  • Callie Earls
  • Harper Glendowne

Ravenwood High

Gold Key

  • Navy Dobson
  • Chloe Dobson
  • Gentry Faeth
  • Katie Fei
  • Caleb Park
  • Mia Scialdone
  • Davis Young
  • Gabrielle Yuan
  • Emmanuelle Yuan

Silver Key

  • Gabi Boduch
  • Luke Campbell
  • Lauren Cerezo
  • Chloe Dobson
  • Katie Fei
  • Stephie Lee
  • Levi Nuyens
  • Ananya Kanagaraj Sangeeth Priya
  • Mia Scialdone
  • Mariama Shekie
  • Sarah Beth Waechter

Honorable Mention

  • Lauren Cerezo
  • River Foote
  • Stephie Lee
  • Victoria Li
  • Ellie Park
  • Mariama Shekie
  • Ava Watts
  • Emmanuelle Yuan
  • Gabrielle Yuan

Renaissance High

Gold Key

  • McKenna Aquino
  • Lindsey Mercadante

Silver Key

  • Lyrik Ford

Honorable Mention

  • Lyrik Ford
  • Max Janatsch
  • Cora McIntosh
  • Sophia Nelson

Summit High

Gold Key

  • Gabriella Phillips

Silver Key

  • Kaleigh Cash
  • Emily Derrick
  • Maxwell Puckett
  • Cailen Turner

Honorable Mention

  • Beeze Binkley
  • Emily Derrick
  • Brady Hege
  • Chaehee Kim
  • Piper Warren
  • Olivia Wright

Source: WCS InFocus

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here