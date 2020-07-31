WCS Students Earn AP Capstone Diplomas





More than a dozen Williamson County high school students are earning Advanced Placement (AP) Capstone Diplomas for exemplary work in their AP Research and AP Seminar classes.

To receive an AP Capstone Diploma, a student must earn scores of three or higher on their AP Seminar and AP Research assessments and on at least four of their other AP exams. Students who earn a three or higher in their AP Seminar and AP Research assessments earn an AP Capstone Certificate.

“This is an enormous undertaking in normal circumstances, but these students were able to persevere through unprecedented times,” said AP Research teacher Laura Lowry. “Many had research interrupted or had to change the direction of their research in order to be successful. To say I am proud of them is an understatement.”

In an AP Research class, students are required to create a question based on literature in a field, determine a method, conduct research, discuss the findings and analysis, and discuss the limitations of and the potential future directions of the literature. The class is designed to teach students how to independently research and seek out help from experts.

Congratulations to the students listed below:

Fairview High

Rebecca Boles

Alex Bush

Lauren Adams*

Clayton Williams*

Independence High

Collin Coil

Sofia Ford

Catherine Howell

Rebekah May

Page High

Angela Cook

Lydia Guertin

Sydney Hennessy

Sarah Marlin

Carsten Rovey

Madeleine Smith

Andrew Sullivan

Kira Enos

*Students with an asterisk next to their name earned an AP Capstone Certificate.



