WCS Students Compete in Mathematical League

The Nashville Interscholastic Mathematical League (IML) recently brought together some of the brightest student minds in the region to compete in a series of events.

Brentwood and Woodland middle schools and Brentwood, Franklin and Ravenwood high schools competed in the league. By the end of the season, at least one WCS school placed within the top three of each category of the contest.

“I am extremely proud of the students who competed,” said Woodland Middle math teacher Brian Riefenberg. “They worked hard and were passionate about their success. These students should take pride in each point that was earned.”

The IML brings together public and private schools to test their students’ knowledge of Algebra I, Algebra II, geometry, precalculus, calculus and statistics. At each event, students were given a 20-question, multiple-choice test. The top schools in each category were recognized and rewarded. WCS schools that placed within the top three are listed below.

Algebra I

First: Brentwood Middle

Second: Woodland Middle

Geometry

Second: Woodland Middle

Third: Brentwood Middle

Algebra II

Second: Brentwood High

Precalculus

Second: Franklin High

Third: Ravenwood High

Calculus

Second: Brentwood High

Third: Franklin High

Statistics