WCS Students Compete at HOSA State Leadership Conference

Students from several WCS high schools are now preparing for an international competition after successfully competing at the HOSA State Leadership Conference March 28-30.

While at the State conference, students used their skills and knowledge to compete in several events including speaking skills, behavioral health and more. Students are eligible to compete in the International Leadership Conference this summer by achieving a top score in a category.

“It has been incredible to see students’ interest and desire to learn more about the medical field and healthcare professions,” said Independence High HOSA adviser Brandi Mangrum. “The leadership experience they are gaining is invaluable for their growth. I’m looking forward to having more students involved and competing in HOSA now that they have seen the success of their classmates.”

HOSA is an organization that aims to promote career opportunities in the healthcare industry and be a program of leadership development, motivation and recognition for secondary, post-secondary, adult and collegiate students.

Congratulations to the students who placed in their categories. Students listed below with an asterisk next to their names will advance to the international conference at the end of June.